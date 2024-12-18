Hark the Herald Angels sing at local care home

Heavenly voices rang out at Barchester Hall Park care home as the Bulwell community choir came together to celebrate Christmas with a carol concert.

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hall Park care home care home, in Bulwell, got in the Christmas spirit by inviting the choir to come and join in with a carol concert to sing some festive Christmas favourites. The singing was led by a local choir.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra said: “We are so lucky to have such a fantastic community here at Hall Park care home. Singing Christmas carols is such a lovely tradition, I’m so glad we could invite Bulwell Community Choir to come and join us.”

Pauline Bosworth, resident at Hall Park care home said: “I love to sing Christmas carols so it was wonderful to hear all my old favourites sung so beautifully by the choir, there really is nothing better than a good old singalong!”

Residents Gwen Day and Pauline Bosworth loving the singalong!

