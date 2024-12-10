Hazelgrove care home becomes top-rated care home in Hucknall

Hazelgrove, a care home on Farley’s Lane, Hucknall, has achieved a remarkable 10/10 rating for outstanding care, topping the charts at the number one spot.

The care home, renowned for its innovative Montessori approach to care, has been rated 10/10 on the independent review site carehome.co.uk. It has also earned numerous prestigious accolades, including the Nottinghamshire County Council Band 5 Quality Score and the Dementia Quality Mark.

One family member of a Hazelgrove resident shared:“On my first visit to Hazelgrove Care Home, I was quickly aware of an enveloping air of a warm atmosphere. The numbers and attitudes of care staff are outstanding features. The example set by management is key. There is a consistency of patience and good humour amongst the entire team. My sister is settled and contented. She speaks affectionately of carers' attention to detail. She speaks affectionately, too, of the opportunities for individual and group stimulation. None of her family have worries about her physical, psychological or medical welfare."

Camelia Bran, Registered Home Manager of Hazelgrove, was delighted with the result and expressed her pride in her team, saying, “We’re so proud of the outstanding care we’ve delivered to our residents and deeply grateful to everyone who took the time to leave us a review. Your kind words and support mean the world to us.”

Hazelgrove care home has been meticulously designed using the best practices in care, design, food and nutrition, and methods to enable the person to feel like they belong and have purpose in a safe and caring environment.

Hazelgrove is part of the Milford Care group, which has six care homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated ‘Outstanding’ from CQC. Spencer Grove in Belper (Outstanding), Ashbourne Lodge in Ashbourne (Outstanding), Milford House in Duffield (Good), and The Meadows in Alfreton (Good) are all based within the Derbyshire area, and Hazelgrove in Hucknall (Good), Nottinghamshire, and Buddleia House (Outstanding + Good) are all based within the Derbyshire area.

All the homes boast high social interaction, homely surroundings, and an appealing selection of facilities suitable for every resident. They also specialise in residential care, nursing care, palliative care, dementia care, respite care, and day care.

For more information about Hazelgrove and how they can help your loved one, contact 0115 968 0706 or email them [email protected].