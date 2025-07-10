Highbury Hospital community garden project blossoms at Bulwell Arts Festival

A beautiful exhibition of collaborative artwork is now on display at Bulwell Riverside, following a series of creative workshops led by textile artist Isabelle Palmer and hosted at Highbury community garden.

The project was organised by Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Live Team and made possible through funding from The National Lottery Community Fund.

Over a series of workshops, patients, volunteers and staff took part in the textile art workshops, creating vibrant collages from recycled materials. The sessions provided a calm and inclusive space for people to connect, explore creativity, and enjoy the therapeutic benefits of being outdoors in nature. The workshops were held within the tranquil setting of Highbury community garden, a well-loved space that supports mental and physical wellbeing through green activities and community events.

The resulting artwork is now proudly exhibited at Bulwell Riverside as part of the Bulwell Arts Festival, which ran from 5–12 July. A video montage is also being produced to celebrate the project and share the story behind the exhibition.

Isabelle Palmer, Community Textile Artist, said: “It’s been a real privilege to collaborate with the Live Team and spend time with the patients, volunteers and staff at Highbury Community Garden. From the very first session, there was a genuine sense of warmth, openness and creativity. The workshops offered a calm and supportive space where people could express themselves freely, often in ways they hadn’t before. It was incredibly moving to see how each participant brought their own experiences, personality and imagination to the work.

“We focused on using recycled materials to create textile collages, which not only encouraged creativity but also helped us think about sustainability, mindfulness and connection to nature. For many people, the process of working with their hands—cutting, stitching, layering—was as therapeutic as the finished piece. The sense of achievement was clear to see, and I’ve loved watching confidence grow and friendships form across the sessions.”

The final exhibition at Bulwell Riverside is a beautiful celebration of everything that’s been shared and created. Each piece tells a different story, and together they reflect the strength, resilience and creativity of this incredible community.

Claire Blakey, Senior Occupational Therapist at Nottinghamshire Healthcare, added: “These workshops have been a real highlight of the summer. They brought people together in a unique and uplifting way, and it’s wonderful to now see that work shared with the wider community. We’re grateful to Isabelle for her talent and care, and to The National Lottery Community Fund for helping us make this project a reality.”

Becky Sutton, Chief Operating Officer at Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This project is a wonderful example of how creativity, community and nature can come together to support wellbeing. The Highbury Community Garden continues to grow not just as a physical space, but as a place where people feel connected, valued and empowered. It’s inspiring to see the impact these workshops have had on our patients, staff and volunteers, and I’m incredibly proud of the teams involved in making this happen. Projects like this show the power of thinking differently about health and recovery.”

The exhibition will remain on display at Bulwell Riverside until the 21st of July. All are welcome to visit and see first-hand the powerful impact of combining creative expression with the healing power of nature.