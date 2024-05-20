Homebuilder helps charity give comfort to Nottinghamshire children with cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Wilson Homes has donated £1,500 to PASIC Cancer Support, a Nottingham-based charity which provides practical, social, emotional and financial support for over 450 families of children and young people with cancer in the East Midlands.

Located at Queen’s Medical Centre, PASIC supports over 800 children, including siblings, and offers vital support to parents and carers.

The contribution from David Wilson Homes will be used to support families in Nottinghamshire with a child on treatment for cancer. The charity’s support workers will put the donation towards essential items and respite activities for young people on the hospital ward, and those recovering at home.

This includes art activities, teenager pamper packs, and ‘movie-night’ packs, as well as items of comfort to improve life on the ward.

Louise Towse, CEO at PASIC Cancer Support, said: “We’re incredibly grateful for David Wilson Homes choosing to support PASIC with a Community Fund donation.

“This donation will make a big difference to local families facing the worst possible news. When a parent hears the words ‘your child has cancer’, their world crumbles. We will ensure this donation is used to provide some hope and happiness to families who need it most.

“We’re always looking for people to get involved with PASIC, whether that’s through fundraising or volunteering, at work or with friends.”

PASIC fills the gaps in support unable to be provided by the NHS or other services. Due to being small and local, its support workers really get to know the families. They are able to act quickly, tailor support according to individual needs, and target services where they’re needed most.

The young people experience long hospital stays, loneliness, isolation, painful treatments, physical and emotional problems. They miss school and the effects on their aspirations and attainments can be devastating and life changing.

Brothers and sisters also miss out on a 'normal' childhood. Separated from parents and a seriously ill sibling in hospital, they can feel insecure, resentful or excluded from the family unit.

PASIC is there for young people on cancer treatment, during end-of-life care, bereavement, and for families of children up to three years post-treatment, at a time when many young people are left disabled and with chronic health problems.

David Wilson Homes’ donation was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation, which is run by its parent company, Barratt Developments. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We heard about the incredible services of PASIC Cancer Support and wanted to offer our support, as it’s a valuable network for young people and their families affected by cancer.

“It’s a privilege to donate £1,500 to the charity through our Community Fund scheme and we hope the support workers can continue to make such a wonderful difference to the lives of its beneficiaries.”

For more information on how to support the charity, visit the website at PASIC or email [email protected].