Homebuilder sponsors therapy dog services at Nottinghamshire hospitals

Nottinghamshire housebuilder David Wilson Homes has sponsored POOCHES, which organises therapy dog visits to hospitals, care homes, and schools to support mental and emotional wellbeing.

The £600 donation to POOCHES has gone towards the service’s partnership with Nottingham Hospitals Charity for a month’s worth of visits, bringing joy to patients and members of staff at Queen's Medical Centre, City Hospital, Ropewalk House, and Hayward House.

It will support the hospital visit co-ordination and outreach services, allowing more patients and healthcare staff to benefit from the calming presence of Bertie and Ruby, POOCHES’ four-legged companions.

Dale Buckland, Founder of POOCHES, said: “Hospital stays can be very stressful for patients and sometimes it feels like there is no end in sight. Having a visit from a therapy dog makes a huge difference to the patients. You can visibly see the patients smiling, chatting and relaxing. The funding will allow us to visit wards more frequently.”

The DWH team meeting Ruby and Bertie following the £600 sponsorship of POOCHES

Michelle Dorman, Senior Community Fundraising Manager at Nottingham Hospitals Charity, said: “We'd like to say a huge thank you to David Wilson Homes for this generous donation, which will help us fund hospital visits from the fantastic POOCHES. These dogs make such a difference to people during their time in hospital, bringing a smile to anxious faces, offering a distraction from the hospital environment, and helping to calm the nerves of patients and visitors during what can be a worrying time.”

During the month of sponsorship, a special visit was arranged to David Wilson Homes’ head office in Coalville, Leicestershire. Dale and Michelle attended with Bertie and Ruby to meet with the housebuilder’s employees and discuss the valuable work of POOCHES in Nottinghamshire’s hospitals.

What’s more, each department of the David Wilson Homes team were able to spend time with Ruby and Bertie to see the benefits of therapy dogs first-hand.

John Reddington, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “A strong community is built on care, comfort and connection, and partnering with POOCHES was a fantastic opportunity to invest in a wonderful service for Nottinghamshire’s community settings.

Ruby and Bertie enjoying their POOCHES visit to David Wilson Homes in Leicestershire

“We would like to thank Dale and Michelle for the special visit to our office as well. It brightened up our afternoon and it was a pleasure to meet Bertie and Ruby.”

David Wilson Homes’ collaboration with POOCHES and Nottingham Hospitals Charity highlights the housebuilder’s commitment to community wellbeing, whilst making the most of the powerful bond between humans and animals.

Last year, Dale won a BBC Making a Difference Award for the support he provides, along with Bertie and Ruby.

