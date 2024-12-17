Hospital cleaner makes big impact on patient experience

Jackie was a patient at Highbury Hospital over seven years ago and here she shares more about her story and how she received fantastic care.

She talks about how the facilities assistant on her ward left a lasting impact for her kindness and support. She highlights how all staff have a part to play in patient care. They were recently reunited, and Jackie had the opportunity to say thank you in person.

Jackie had been struggling with her mental health for around 18 months prior to her admission and felt in a really dark place, and following her second suicide attempt she was sectioned at Highbury Hospital for her own safety.

Jackie first met Linda, Facilities Assistant, on her second day on the ward, she would come in every day to clean.

Jackie and Linda when they were reunited recently.

Jackie said: “At first I wasn’t communicating with her, as I wasn’t communicating with anyone. The more she came in, the more I made myself talk to her and it was lovely, she was really nice and kind and when I knew she was coming in it was something to look forward to.”

She continued: “one particular day I woke up and felt as if I was ok again, I rang my daughter Kerry and I said “Your mum’s back”, and I felt marvellous.

“I went out to lunch with my other daughter, Nicola, and my wonderful husband Pete, and had a lovely day. When I got back and went for medications, and the lovely staff nurse said, “I heard you’ve had a really good day” and I said “it’s been wonderful”.

The next morning Jackie woke up and felt as bad as she used to feel.

Linda came into the room and said “are you alright Jackie?”, Jackie said: “I told her yesterday I had such a wonderful day and now I feel back to square one.”

“She went to see the staff nurse and told her how I was feeling. The nurse came to see me and reassured me it was normal, and that now I’ve had a good day I could focus on having more good days.

“Linda was so friendly and that day stuck in my mind, she’d gotten to know me and recognised I wasn’t right and knew she needed to fetch someone.”

Before Jackie retired she worked as a Senior Sister/ Lead Nurse/ Emergency Nurse Practitioner, General and Paediatric Registered Nurse, in A and E at Bassetlaw Hospital, Worksop. She felt her support workers were her extra eyes and ears, and would ask them to raise any safeguarding concerns with her because she couldn’t see everything whilst managing the ward. Highlighting again how everyone has a part to play in looking after patients and keeping people safe.

“Linda took that part, she realised someone needed some help and went to the staff nurses and got that help. It would have set me back without that.”

Jackie stayed at Highbury for about six weeks and she is now doing really well.

She often thought about Linda and one day whilst at Highbury Hospital, as part of her Involvement Partner role, she took on with the Trust, she mentioned her experience to a manager, Zenn, and what an important part the cleaner on the ward had been, but that unfortunately she couldn’t remember her name.

Jackie said: “He enquired with a team leader from the ward and told me her name was Linda. I asked Zenn if he had a chance, could he get a message to Linda, thanking her so much for the part she played in helping my recovery. Tell her I will never forget her kindness.”

A few weeks later Jackie was speaking at the Trust induction for new starters, which she does every month if she can. Telling them her story and journey with her own mental health issues, and as a surprise Linda was there to meet her. “It was such an emotional moment, I could not believe it.”

Linda said:

“Jackie is a lovely lady and when she was a patient, she used to talk to me about being a nurse before and chat to me a little bit about her life.

“I remember one day she didn’t want to eat, and I said come and look, just have a little bit, so she did.

“I didn’t realise the impact I’d had on her, but it made me feel like my job is worthwhile, and it was nice to hear how much I had helped her.

“It was an emotional moment when we met, she was shaking. She said thank you, I had a chat with her and met her family, which was lovely.”

One of the things Linda loves most about her job is seeing the improvement in the patients as they start to get well.

Kazia Foster, Deputy Director, Mental Health Care Group at Nottinghamshire Healthcare said:

“It is fantastic to hear Jackie’s story about the support she received from Linda, and how this made such a big difference to her while she was a patient. It really highlights the importance of all colleagues, clinical and non-clinical, and how they can all make a difference to patient experience. We’re delighted to hear how well Jackie is doing now and pleased we were able to reunite Jackie and Linda again in person. Thank you Linda for being such a dedicated colleague, and for all you do for our patients.”

Jackie had a good experience as a patient at Highbury, she thought it was a lovely ward, with a marvellous consultant and nurses but it’s important to remember that everyone has a part to play and despite not being clinical, Linda really made a difference to her care.

Jackie decided she’d like to try and give something back and she now works as an Involvement Partner with the Trust. Jackie can wear three hats, using her experience of being a service user, carer and as a former senior nurse. She’s involved with interviews, carers meetings, training, inductions. She’s happy to do anything, as long as it makes a difference to someone.

