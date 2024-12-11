Hucknall Boxing Club hosts charity event to help 9-year-old Marley Henson see Manchester United play

Join Hucknall Boys boxing on 21st of December for a knockout training session that will help Marley Henson get his dream of watching Manchester United play!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Marley Henson, who is just 9-years-old received the devastating news earlier this year that he has an incurable brain tumor.

Due to the tumour his speech and mobility has been severely impacted and is unable to run around and play like most other 9 year old boys are doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being the cousin of hucknall boys long serving boxer with 15 bouts under his belt Ryan Cash they

Marley with his cousin ryan who has bin a boxer at Hucknall boys abc for over 10 years

immediately wanted to do something special for Marley and his family.

Before his diagnosis Marley spent his days obsessing about Manchester United and Pokemon, so the boxing club would love to give Marley and his family an experience they won’t forget.

But, they need your help.

The club wants to raise £1000 so Marley and his family can all go to the theatre of dreams to make Marley's dream of seeing Man United come true, get him kitted out with a full team kit and have an overnight stay at a hotel. As well as extra spending money to buy Pokemon merchandise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everyone is invited to train at Hucknall boys amateur boxing club located on Peveril Street in Hucknall on Saturday, 21st December at 2pm.

All money raised goes to Marley! They have also set up a just giving page so if you can't attend you can also help donate