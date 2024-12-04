Hucknall care home achieves highest award from Nottinghamshire County Council

Hazelgrove care home, on Farley’s Lane, Hucknall, has been awarded the prestigious Band 5 quality rating by Nottinghamshire County Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This accomplishment reflects Hazelgrove’s dedication to creating a supportive environment where residents are encouraged to build confidence, maintain independence, and enjoy a positive and engaging living experience.

The achievement comes as Nottinghamshire County Council examined all aspects of the home’s service, including care planning, recruitment processes and independence through positive risk-taking activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate this significant milestone, Hazelgrove organised a party gathering residents, their families, staff, and friends for a day of festivities. They also took a special moment to recognise the incredible commitment and hard work of those who’ve been part of Hazelgrove for many years.

Hazelgrove, on Farley's Lane, Hucknall, celebrating their Band 5 achievement.

Camelia Bran, Registered Home Manager of Hazelgrove, was over the moon with the result and expressed her pride in her team, saying, “This achievement is the result of tireless hard work from a supportive team. Occasions like this remind us of why we work so well as a team and their commitment to creating an engaging environment for our residents.”

Hazelgrove care home has been meticulously designed using the best practices in care, design, food and nutrition, and methods to enable the person to feel like they belong and have purpose in a safe and caring environment.

Hazelgrove is a part of the Milford Care group which has six care homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated ‘Outstanding’ from CQC. Spencer Grove in Belper (Outstanding), Ashbourne Lodge in Ashbourne (Outstanding), Milford House in Duffield (Good), The Meadows in Alfreton (Good) are all based within the Derbyshire area and Hazelgrove in Hucknall (Good), Nottinghamshire and Buddleia House (Outstanding + Good).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the homes boast high social interaction, homely surroundings, and an appealing selection of facilities suitable for every resident. They also specialise in residential care, nursing care, palliative care, dementia care, respite care, and day care.

For more information about Hazelgrove and how they can help your loved one, contact 0115 968 0706 or email them [email protected].