Hucknall care home hosts Willy Wonka party to celebrate efforts of local councillor

Buddleia House care home on Croft Avenue, Hucknall, celebrated a whimsical and joyous event on 16 May, transforming its premises into a scene straight out of Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory. The event was organised to surprise and honour Councillor Dale Grounds for his support and significant contributions to the care home and its residents.

The celebration saw the care home adorned with vibrant decorations reminiscent of the beloved Roald Dahl classic. From giant lollipops to traditional Wonka Bars, the immersive experience delighted residents and guests alike. The staff dressed as characters from the book, including Oompa Loompas, and of course, the star of the show, Willy Wonka played by Councillor Grounds.

Councillor Grounds, who has been a steadfast advocate for Buddleia House, was welcomed with a grand ceremony. He has been instrumental in running events, and making top-class cocktails for Buddleia House for a number of years.

In his social media post, Councillor Grounds expressed his gratitude for the warm reception; "Absolutely blown away today! Buddleia House threw me a surprise party to say thank you for all I’ve done for them over the last few years! I thought I was turning up to make milkshake cocktails for the residents. It’s the first time I’ve ever been speechless!" he said. "It’s been a real blast over the years attending everything you do. Thank you so much. What a day!”

Oompa Loompa's welcoming Willy Wonka (Councillor Dale Grounds).

Registered Care Home Manager, Rachel Squire, praised Grounds for his ongoing commitment. "Councillor Grounds has been a cornerstone of support for us,” Squire said. "His efforts have significantly improved the lives of our residents, and we don’t just mean the cocktail making! Today's event is just a small token of our appreciation for his hard work and dedication to our community and long may it continue."

Buddleia House care home is a part of the Milford Care group and is renowned in the area for having a unique environment tailored to those living with dementia. Buddleia House is carefully designed to encourage engagement and invites residents to enjoy a pint at the pub, a game of bowls, pot plants in the greenhouse, feed the birds or tuck into treats from the sweet shop.

The Hucknall home focuses on person-centred care called the Montessori way of life which has seen success in Australia and Canada. It allows residents to live as independently as possible and have a place in their community to thrive.

Milford Care has six care homes across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, two of which are rated ‘Outstanding’ by CQC. Milford Care specialises in residential care, nursing care, palliative care, dementia care, respite care, and daycare.