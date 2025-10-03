Hucknall community celebrates International Day of Older People

With stalls showcasing local organisations and initiatives, pop-up performances from the community and refreshments, Preferred Homes – in partnership with Age UK Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, Radis Community Care and the John Godber Centre – recently put on an event in celebration of International Day of Older People in Hucknall, Nottingham.

Over 80 people gathered at the free drop-in event at the John Godber Centre on Friday (26 September), with the opportunity to learn about different community groups and what they have to offer.

There were 16 groups with stalls at the event, including Re-engage, a charity which hosts tea parties for people aged 75 and up; Music For Everyone, an independent organisation delivering music programmes in Nottingham; and leading care provider Radis Community Care who were on hand to discuss care advice and career opportunities with the local community. There were also demonstrations from a Zumba Gold class and the Hucknall Ukulele Group. Twelve students from Holgate Primary School entertained guests with songs at the event.

The event was also an opportunity to learn more about Preferred Homes’ soon-to-open development in Hucknall. Gilbert House, an all-affordable 73-apartment Extra Care Housing scheme will be opening its doors in Spring 2026. With 66 one-bedroom apartments and seven two-bedroom apartments, the development will meet local needs, providing older people in Hucknall with affordable homes and 24/7 on-site care provided by Radis Community Care. Gilbert House, like all Preferred Homes schemes, will feature a communal space to foster community within the development, landscaped gardens, and a bistro, which will also be open to the public.

Students from Holgate Primary School with representatives of Hucknall Flower Arranging Group

Ahead of its opening next year, people over 55 who are interested in this type of accommodation and have a care need can find out more about their eligibility on Preferred Homes’ website: https://preferredhomes.co.uk/gilbert-house-hucknall-nottingham/

Each year on 1 October, the United Nations (UN) celebrates International Day of Older People, providing an opportunity to highlight and discuss the challenges faced by older people as well as ensure that older people live in a world where they can maintain their dignity and ensure their well-being.

This year’s theme focuses on honouring older people’s involvement in the community as drivers of change across the local and national spheres. There are no age limits on who can drive change in society, but it is essential that older people feel involved in their communities and able to participate. Friday’s event honoured this by highlighting the diverse range of local community activities on offer that can support the integration of older people into Hucknall’s community.

Stephen Sorrell, Social Partnership Director at Preferred Homes Ltd, said: “At Preferred Homes, we are always thinking about how we can bring forward new developments that support the communities we operate in. It was a pleasure to bring together local community groups who are delivering exciting and enriching activities in Hucknall, alongside our partners at the John Godber Centre, Radis Community Care and Age UK Nottingham & Nottinghamshire. We really enjoyed being able to talk to members of the Hucknall community at the event and we look forward to being a part of the Hucknall community with our second scheme in the Midlands opening next spring.”

A demonstration from Hucknall Ukulele Group

Mel Duffill-Jeffs, Strategic Director (Community Services) at Age UK Nottingham & Nottinghamshire said: “We were delighted to partner with Preferred Homes for this event. It gave us a great opportunity to connect with older people in the community and listen to the issues that are important to them, and we look forward to being involved in similar events in the future.”