Hucknall Harriers get spooky with themed Halloween runs

Hucknall Harriers runner getting into the Halloween spirit

This week, the Hucknall Harriers running group brought a spooky twist to their running routine, donning costumes inspired by iconic characters for their Halloween-themed runs.

Enthusiastic members dressed in an array of creative outfits, including a chilling Freddie Krueger, a determined running Tom Hanks as Forrest Gump and a human sized pumpkin

The group organised two themed runs, as part of their regular weekly running programme attracting both seasoned runners and newcomers alike.

Monday saw the group run through the streets of Hucknall mapping out a witches face and hat, while Wednesday's run route took the group through the grounds of Newstead Abbey, a site famous for it's ghost sightings.

Masked Hucknall Harriers runner

"It was such fun putting a spooky twist on our regular run programme this week" said run organiser Stacie Christina "Some great costumes, well done to all the ghouls, ghosts and witches."

The Hucknall Harriers, which meets regularly for group runs and training sessions, emphasizes the importance of fitness, mental health and friendship while fostering a supportive environment. This community running group meets on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, with a variety of distances starting from 5km upwards.

The group plans to continue its tradition of themed runs throughout the year, promising more fun and festive events in the future including Christmas.

Interested runners are encouraged to look the group up on Facebook to discover more about Hucknall Harrier's growing and vibrant events programme.