Hucknall snow window winner starts art business

The castle on the window in the Beauty Garden done by hand.

I hand designed and created the snow window for the Beauty Garden in Hucknall and it won for Hucknall snow window display with Ashfield council.

I have gone fully self employed and want to do artwork for businesses on walls and make my work all year round rather than just snow at Christmas. The window caused quite an impact as people would stop and look everyday. I am a Hucknall born girl and I want to show the town and city what I can really do.

I work at the Beauty Garden so I had a brilliant opportunity to showcase my work in the window! I hand designed it and it took 7 hours to do. I want to do personalised artwork for businesses, sign redesigning etc. I think it's important to gain the attention for shops again.

Online is taking over and I think artwork can have a big impact. People want to go out and see that new restaurant that had the hand painted mural of Miss Monroe.

Here is my most recent piece I completed.

When I was growing up I always remember there being paintings in Hucknall. And I remember stopping and looking at them even though I have seen them 1000 times before. I believe they have been relocated now. Art has more of an impact than people realise. I hope I can show my town and city what I am capable of.