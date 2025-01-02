Hucknall woman beats the menopause to achieve slimming goals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

January can see many of us embarking on a health, fitness or weight-loss goal as we begin a new year full of hope.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, in a new study, 53 per cent of UK adults say that just one setback can derail them from their weight-loss goals, with 19 per cent saying a setback made them give up altogether.

However, Slimming World in Hucknall has been enjoying big success when it comes to helping and supporting people to achieve their weight-loss dreams and collectively, group members have shed more than 16,522lbs in the last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among them is Marie Tennant, who attends a group in Hucknall each week.

Marie enjoying holidays

She said: “Before January 6 last year, life was okay.

“I had a great job, a family and friends, but I found I was making excuses for why I couldn’t go out.

"I was going through an early menopause and I was told there was nothing I could do about my weight.

"It was then I turned to my local Slimming World group and I have never looked back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie before her weight loss

"Now I am more than three stone lighter and I am maintaining my target weight.

"Slimming World has been my life saver and now I’m loving life and my confidence and energy is awesome.

"I am so proud of what I’ve achieved with all the help and support of my consultant Nicola and all the people in class.

"Going through those doors this time last year was the best decision I have made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie feels much more confident following her weight loss

Within Slimming World groups, members receive personalised expert guidance from their consultant, to help them with the motivation, accountability and commitment they need to avoid or navigate setbacks.

Consultants Nicola Bradbury, Sarah Parekh, Sarah King and Graham Murphy-Clarke, who between them run five groups in Hucknall and Ravenshead, throughout the week.

They said: “Seeing members walk through the doors of our groups, desperate to lose weight and often feeling unhappy in themselves can be upsetting but to see their confidence and self compassion grow as they lose weight is such a privilege, we have the best job in the world.”

For more information on groups in Hucknall, visit slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 8978000 to find your nearest group at a time and day that suits.