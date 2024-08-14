Legendary racing greyhound Mickys Barrett set for Nottingham return this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A greyhound purchased by 67 friends in memory of a Nottingham man who died of cancer is returning to the track this month as guest of honour to mark National Greyhound Week.

Named in honour of the late Mick Barrett, Mickys Barrett won 18 races during a sparkling two-year career, lifted the Premier Greyhound Racing All England Cup and even qualified for the English Greyhound Derby final - the UK’s most prestigious race.

The four-year-old dog was owned by the Micky Barrett Syndicate with each member paying £100 to fund his purchase and kennel fees with local trainer Jason Gray.

A year on from his final race, Mickys Barrett will return to where his racing career started at Nottingham when the track opens its doors for free on August Bank Holiday Monday for the finals of the Jennings Bet Select Stakes and Puppy Classic, both worth £12,500 to the winner.

Mickys Barrett in action on the track during his racing days.

The champion racer is owned in retirement by syndicate members and couple Jon Peck and Janice Needham, whose family will be trackside to introduce Micky to racegoers and watch him parade ahead of racing.

“He’s very spoilt,” said Jon. “Micky has a choice of sofas to sleep on and still eats like a King even in retirement – pasta, chicken, fish and bread are his go-to meals.

“When we take him on walks people can’t believe he’s a champion of the track. He’s very trustworthy, loves to play and sleep and has the most wonderful temperament like most greyhounds which means the grandchildren adore him.

“It’s very kind of Nottingham Stadium to allow us to bring Micky back to where it all started.

“He remembers the sound of the bell just before a race begins, but beyond what he achieved on the track Micky is a perfect example of what wonderful pets greyhounds make in retirement.”

Micky’s return to Nottingham coincides with National Greyhound Week which begins on Monday, August 26.

Launched last year, the week showcases greyhound racing via a seven-day roadshow of events which celebrates the sport’s canine athletes, those who work across the industry plus its fans and partners.

To mark National Greyhound Week, Nottingham Stadium will open its doors for free to all members of the public for its bank holiday August fixture with the first of 12 live races starting at 6.37pm.

Now an owner of three racing greyhounds – including Mickys Tribute and Mickys Legacy – Jon encouraged those yet to experience live racing at Nottingham to get involved.

“Before Mickys Barrett, I had no connection to racing at all,” said Jon. “Now I’m a part owner of three greyhounds in training and have a retired racer at home!

“We purchased Micky to remember a much-missed friend, and he’s united everyone even in the most tragic circumstances. Mick and I would go to the gym three or four times a week, but my motivation isn’t there anymore.

“Instead, I walk the dog named in his memory – that keeps me going.”

Free admission tickets for Nottingham Stadium’s bank holiday Monday fixture on August 26 can be claimed by visiting www.nottingham-greyhounds.co.uk.

Alternatively, racegoers can turn up on the night with no admission costs.

Doors open at 5.30pm with the first race off at 6.37pm.