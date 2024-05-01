Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance launch ‘Make Time for a Cuppa’ fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Make Time for a Cuppa’ is a great opportunity to get friends, family, neighbours, colleagues or even the wider community together to catch up, have a brew, eat delicious cakes and biscuits, and make a life-saving difference to people in their communities.

Susie, Founder of The Lincoln Tea & Coffee Company said: “We are proud to be supporting the work of Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance. After visiting their HQ, we can’t help but feel in awe of the helicopter, doctors, paramedics, and wider team. It’s so amazing to collaborate with them on their ‘Make Time for a Cuppa’ campaign and we are delighted to be gifting free coffee bags to everyone who signs up to make a ‘cuppa’ and host an event. We are overjoyed to be making a donation from our LNAA website bundles too, so here’s to making time for a cuppa.”

In the first three months of the year, LNAA has already been tasked to 404 missions and as summer approaches the team are gearing up to what they expect will be their busiest summer ever. But for the crew to bring the hospital to the patient, they need to raise over £13 million in 2024. Hosting a ‘Make Time for a Cuppa’ event and raising money means the doctors and paramedics can continue to be by the side of the most critically ill and injured patient’s when they are most in need.

LNAA’s Community Fundraising Manager, Helen Watkinson, said: “We are excited to be working with The Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company in this brand-new venture.”

“Their support will allow us to continue to keep our helicopter in the skies and our critical care cars on the road, providing emergency treatment to people living and working in Lincs & Notts. This partnership with The Lincoln Tea and Coffee Company will help us raise vital funds and further grow the awareness of our work.”