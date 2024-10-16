Local businesses raise £9,950 for PASIC at Rushcliffe Golf Course

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Members of the East Midlands business community gathered last month for the annual CAPs (Construction and Property Sector) Golf Day, held at Rushcliffe Golf Course, to raise an impressive £9,950 in support of PASIC.

The event, sponsored by Gleeds, Hexa Consulting, Wilmott Dixon, Influence Planning & Design and Sytner BMW, saw participation from 22 teams comprising property and business professionals, each raising funds through team entries, player pledges, beat the trickster and a raffle.

Stand sponsors Blueprint Interiors, 200 Degrees Coffee and pop-up bar establishment, Rum-ba, provided additional support and hospitality throughout the event.

After a day of friendly competition, guests were treated to an evening BBQ followed by an awards presentation and raffle, with prizes generously donated by sponsors and local businesses.

L-R Rob Darby 200 Degrees, John Tansur, CAPs, Luke Fletcher, Lousie Towse, PASIC

The winning team of the tournament was BSP Consulting, whose skills on the course earned them the top spot of the day. Other prizes were given for longest drives, nearest the pin and beat the pro competitions.

Beneficiary, PASIC, is a Nottingham-based charity that provides vital emotional, social, and practical support to families of children and young people diagnosed with cancer across the East Midlands.

Since 1977, PASIC has been offering services such as emergency financial assistance, social outings, and peer support groups, helping families navigate the immense challenges of childhood cancer. The charity works closely with hospitals like Nottingham’s Queen’s Medical Centre and Leicester Royal Infirmary, making a significant difference to the lives of children undergoing treatment, and their families.

Beth Mills, a Fundraiser at PASIC, said of the day: "We are incredibly grateful for the generous support shown at this year’s CAPS Golf Day. Events like this are vital in ensuring we can continue our work with families across the East Midlands, offering a lifeline during some of the most difficult times in their lives.”

David Ford, Director at Gleeds, said: “It’s always inspiring to see the property and construction community come together for such a worthy cause. The generosity shown by everyone at this year’s Golf Day was incredible, and raising £9,950 for PASIC will have a real impact on the families they support. A huge thank you to our sponsors, players, and everyone involved in making the day such a success."

CAPS anticipates a robust calendar of events in 2025, with the next Golf Day already scheduled for 18th September, at Radcliffe on Trent Golf Club.