Local care home embraces National Allotment Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents at Barchester Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell celebrated National Allotment Week which took place from 12-18 August. Founded by the National Allotment Society in 2002, National Allotment Week is a way of raising awareness about allotments and the role they play in helping people to live healthier lifestyles, grow their own food, develop friendships and bolster communities.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park Care Home said: “Our garden is a much-loved space, residents really enjoy looking after the fruit and vegetables in our allotment, watching them grow and change through the seasons. August is such a fantastic time to be outside enjoying the garden, many of our crops are either ready to pick now or almost there – it is wonderful to see everything ripening in the beautiful sunshine we’ve been having lately.”

Roger Simpson, Resident Gardening Ambassador of Barchester Hall Park Care Home added: “I’ve always loved having an allotment so it is fantastic to be able to keep that hobby going, I find it really therapeutic to be outside in the fresh air and to be able to grow my favourite veg. It’s just so satisfying when you get it right and have a bumper crop. It was really interesting to find out more about the role biodiversity can play in encouraging wildlife and enriching our soil.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Resident Roger proudly showing off his lettuces which he has grown

Barchester Hall Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care respite care.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park care home on 0115 9758750, or email [email protected]