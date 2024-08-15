Local care home presents cheque to local charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barchester Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell recently donated £1000 towards the therapeutic textiles department of a local charity called Headway.

Headway provides long term health and social rehabilitation, help and guidance, respite guidance and support to individuals to carers and families who have been affected by brain injuries across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire.

Headway welcomed activities coordinator Hannah from Hall Park Care Home for a guided tour of the building and she met some service users who live with brain injuries. They explained what had happened to them and how Headway have helped them throughout the years and they expressed how Headway has changed their lives in regards to being sociable again after their injuries.

The grant had been awarded by Barchester’s Charitable Foundation, a charity that helps older people and adults with disabilities or mental health problems across England, Scotland and Wales, by offering grants to help people connect or reconnect with others in their local community.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park care home, said: “We are always keen to show as much support as we can to local charities.”

Hall Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers in the UK. As a collective, we are committed to delivering high-quality care across our care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care and respite care.