Local retirees invited to exclusive information days for brand-new retirement community coming soon to Daybrook

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A retirement living community coming soon to Daybrook is inviting local retirees to experience what life after 60 can be like.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With work well underway at the site of the development on Mansfield Road, McCarthy Stone is hosting a series of Information Days which will offer a deep dive into the unique brand of retirement living created with community and independence at its heart.

Taking place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:30am to 3:30pm, throughout February and March at The Cooper’s Brook on Mansfield Road, prospective homeowners can learn more about the wealth of highlights that Davison House will offer. This includes a range of well-maintained communal spaces and one and two-bedroom low-maintenance retirement apartments, exclusive to the over 60s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as offering visitors an exclusive first look at the apartment plans, the Information Days will provide more details about key construction milestones, expected sales release dates, an overview of the next steps, and guide prices. This includes finding out more about McCarthy Stone’s Shared Ownership scheme which provides a helping hand by reducing the upfront cost of a new retirement property through a choice of home ownerships up to 75%.

Davison House, Daybrook CGI

With very limited appointments, booking is essential and can be made by calling 0800 201 4384.

Declan Fishwick, Business Development Manager at McCarthy Stone said: “Buying a new home is always a big decision, but never more so when considering downsizing and embracing a new lifestyle in an age-exclusive development. That’s why we want to ensure those considering this lifestyle have as much information, support, and choice as possible.

“Our purpose-built, specialist homes allow people to live as independently as possible and make the most of their retirement in a warm, secure environment, where there’s always a friendly face when you want some company. We’re anticipating high demand, especially with our flexible purchase options, so we’d like to encourage anyone interested in learning more about the development to secure a place at one of our Information Days to hear how we can make a move work for them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Future homeowners will be well catered for at Davison House, with a wide range of amenities, excellent transport links and attractive green spaces, including Arnot Hill Park, on their doorstep. They will also benefit from access to superb communal spaces, including a stylish lounge for regular social activities, and charming landscape gardens.

Those wanting to take a closer look at the stylish interiors and little details unique to the McCarthy Stone lifestyle can take a virtual tour, which can be accessed via the developer's website, allowing prospective homeowners to walk around each of the apartments and the communal lounge, which is soon to be a hive of social activity.

Properties at Davison House are exclusively available as part of the Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which allows retirees to enjoy the benefits of Retirement Living without committing to the full purchase price. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment at the development, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with one-bedroom properties available from £90,000, and two-bedroom properties available from £135,000*.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.