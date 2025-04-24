Local Slimming World Group celebrates five members hitting target

Members of the Bulwell Slimming World group have every reason to celebrate last month , as five dedicated members have all reached their individual target weights.

Meeting weekly at Ravensworth Road Methodist Church, Bulwell the group has become a pillar of support and motivation within the community. This milestone marks the culmination of months (and for some, years) of hard work:

Judy has achieved a total loss of 3 stone and

Debbie shed 4st 4 lb to cross the finish line.

Alison is now 4 st 10 lb lighter and Barry reached his goal after losing 3 st 3 lb.

David has celebrated dropping 1 st 2 and half lb in pursuit of a healthier lifestyle.

Slimming World Consultant Hayley said “ I took over the Bulwell group last May and watching these five members cross the line has been such an inspiring moment for everyone”.

Each of them has shown incredible commitment, with over 350 free foods to choose from just cooked in an healthier way. through swapping snacks for Extra Easy recipes or turning up rain or shine for weekly weigh-ins and still being able to go out and socialise with family and friends

Long-time member Judy added: “I never thought I’d see the day. The encouragement I’ve received here kept me going on the toughest weeks.”

The group now looks forward to helping the next wave of members inch closer to their own targets. Alongside the traditional weigh-ins, image therapy and recipe swap’s, anyone curious about the Slimming World approach to healthy, eating , backed by 50 years of science and research should come and see for themselves..

Hayley has been out and about in the local community promoting her group over the last few weeks did you spot her !

For more information or to attend a session, contact Hayley on 07967531555 or drop by Ravensworth Road Methodist Church. We are there every Monday at 17:30 pm and new sisson at 19:00 pm.

