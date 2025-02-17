Love is in the air: Bulwell care home celebrates Valentine's Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barchester Hall Park care home, in Bulwell, was filled with flowers, cards and sweets in celebration of St Valentine’s Day.

Staff and residents celebrated the day of love by creating heart-shaped decorations to decorate the home and gifting each other home-made sweets, cakes and treats.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra, said: “We’ve all had a lovely day decorating the home and making gifts for each other and for our loved ones. Lots of our residents were able to see their loved ones either in person or via video call. We’ve had a whole range of treats and Valentine’s themed fun and we have enjoyed every moment of it!”

Pauline Bosworth, a resident at Barchester Hall Park care home said: “It has been a lovely day. It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get involved with the day’s festivities. I really liked making heart-shaped decoration and decorating the home, and winning the chocolate treats in our favourite game of Valentines themed bingo.”

Hall Parks activities assistant Natasha and receptionist Dawn receiving a chocolate heart

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home on 0115 9758750, or email [email protected]