Lovely Bubbly - Bulwell Care Home celebrates English Wine Week

This year, English Wine Week takes place from June 15th to 23rd and is being celebrated by wine enthusiasts from all over the country. It was certainly a week of fun-filled tastings for the staff and residents at Hall Park care home in Bulwell.

Whether you love a glass of fizz, a nice dry white, a delicate rosé, a juicy red or all of the above, English Wine Week is the perfect excuse to immerse yourself in the wonderful world of English wines. It is no longer unusual to see fields of vines in England, or to find English brands on the wine list in restaurants, English wines are now a force to be reckoned with.

To mark the occasion, residents had so much fun taking part in a virtual vineyard tour, wine-based quiz, and a game of bingo with a lovely wine cocktail.

Jodie Rakhar, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home said: “We have all learned so much this week about English wines, how they are made, and all the different styles, we had no idea there were so many different types of grapes being grown in this country.

Resident Janice enjoying her wine cocktail

"Our residents really enjoyed their tasting session and had great fun pairing some of the different wines with foods.”

Janice Hemstock, a resident at Hall Park care home commented: “I love a glass of wine, there really isn’t anything better. I really enjoyed trying some different styles, I had no idea just how many vineyards there are in England now. I especially liked the sparkling wines we tried, who doesn’t enjoy a glass of bubbles!”

