Missed a flu vaccine at school? We’ve got you covered

School children in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire can catch up on any missed flu vaccinations at a series of clinics running over the half term holidays.

The School Aged Immunisation Service will be offering flu vaccinations at family hubs and community venues across the county and city.

Appointments are by booking only and can be made by calling IntraHealth on 0333 3583 397 (option 4, then option 2).

School age children are eligible for the nasal flu vaccine

Parents of 2 and 3 year old children can book the flu vaccine for their child at their GP practice or some community pharmacies. Find out how to book on the NHS website.

Dr Dave Briggs, Medical Director at NHS Nottingham and Nottinghamshire, said: “Children can catch and spread flu easily, so it’s important to protect them with the quick and painless flu nasal vaccine. Vaccinating children can also protect others who are at higher risk of getting seriously ill from flu, such as babies, anyone who's pregnant and older people.”

Lucy Rutter, Consultant in Public Health at Nottinghamshire County Council, said: “Illness in nursery and school aged children can be upsetting and disruptive but a quick, easy & free nasal spray can help prevent flu and reduce time off school and work.”

Find out more about the children’s flu vaccine.