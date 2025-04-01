Mum’s the word at Barchester Hall Park care home

Our lovely ladies at a flower arranging session for Mother's Day

Residents at Barchester Healthcare’s Barchester Hall Park care home, in Bulwell, celebrated Mother’s Day with visits and video calls from family members near and far. The home was beautifully decorated with fresh flowers and bunting for the occasion.

Staff at Barchester Hall Park care home arranged, live entertainment, flowers arranging with a glass of wine and families were invited to afternoon tea with our residents. Head chef, Jess Miles prepared a special menu of a buffet with beautiful cakes and fancy sandwiches to mark the day.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra said: “We’ve all had a really lovely day. It has been so good to see family members who were able to visit in person and to have video calls with those who are further away. Our residents enjoyed a fantastic lunch and then a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chefs. Days like these are so special.”

Sandra Beresford, resident Doreen Reeve daughter at Barchester Hall Park care home, commented: “We have been so spoiled today, the staff always go to great lengths to make sure days like this are so special. It was wonderful to see my mother and to be able to spend some quality time together plus we all had a fabulous afternoon tea, we absolutely loved it.”

Resident Doreen with her daughter Sandra

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay.

For more information, please contact Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home on 0115 9758750, or email [email protected]