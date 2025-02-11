National Apprenticeship Week: Construction apprentice celebrates career switch

An apprentice from Nottingham is celebrating her career change into the construction industry with Barratt Homes as part of National Apprenticeship Week (10th to 16th February).

Bethany Wallis (29) is currently training as an Apprentice Joiner at Barratt Homes’ development The Hawthorns in Mansfield while studying Site Carpentry Level 2 at Stephenson College in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Having previously worked in an office-based role, Bethany sought a more hands-on career and initially gained experience working in a timber frame factory before securing her apprenticeship with Barratt Homes.

She said: “I wanted a role that wasn’t based behind a computer all day and carpentry seemed like a really useful set of skills to have. I chose Barratt Homes because I knew I would be able to get the knowledge and experience needed to become a good carpenter, as it is such a large and experienced company.”

The show home and sales centre at Barratt Homes' The Hawthorns development

Bethany opted for an apprenticeship over other routes of education to gain qualifications while earning, having previously struggled to find advanced evening courses in her area.

She said: “An apprenticeship meant I could continue working while gaining my qualification, which wouldn’t have been possible through full-time study.”

Throughout her training, Bethany has enjoyed working alongside experienced colleagues and developing key skills, with a particular focus on second and final fix carpentry.

She said: “I’ve already learned so much, and I can now complete a second and final fix on my own thanks to my two great mentors.”

Bethany Wallis, Apprentice Joiner at The Hawthorns

Looking ahead, Bethany is excited about progressing in her career and investing in her own tools and van.

She would encourage anyone considering an apprenticeship to take the plunge, adding: “I almost didn’t apply because I worried I wouldn’t be strong enough for carpentry, but I’m so glad I did. You build strength and learn proper lifting techniques as you go, so don’t let that hold you back.”

National Apprenticeship Week is a celebration of apprenticeships across England and is a time to recognise and applaud apprentices across the country.

Now in its 18th year, National Apprenticeship Week has brought together apprenticeship supporters from across the country with MPs, ambassadors, apprentices, training providers and top employers involved in recognising the value and importance of apprenticeships.

All Barratt Homes’ apprenticeship programmes are well structured and tailored to individual needs. Apprentices receive encouragement, support and guidance to help them develop, giving the skills and qualifications for a successful career.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “Bethany’s story is a fantastic example of how apprenticeships can provide a new path into the construction industry.

“At Barratt Homes, we are committed to supporting our apprentices with hands-on training and real-world experience to help them succeed. We are proud to celebrate Bethany’s journey and National Apprenticeship Week as we continue to invest in the next generation of skilled tradespeople.”

Bethany also praised the support she has received from Barratt Homes, highlighting how the company ensured she could continue attending college when her car broke down.

She said: “Barratt Homes really cares about its apprentices. When my car broke down, they organised taxis for me and arranged for me to stay in a hotel so I could still get to college.”

For more information about apprenticeships at Barratt Homes, visit the website at Barratt Careers.

To find out more about The Hawthorns, visit the website or call the Barratt Homes sales team on 033 3355 8472. Alternatively, visit the county website at Barratt Homes in Nottinghamshire.