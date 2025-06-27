National Cream Tea Day is a piece of cake for local care home

Resident Margaret Nutt helping whip the cream for our scones

Staff and residents at Barchester Hall Park care in Bulwell brewed up a storm for National Cream Tea Day on June 27th by hosting an afternoon party with karaoke, a wonderful selection of baked treats and of course, lots of pots of tea.

Refusing to pick a side in the controversial debate of cream before jam for the Cornish tradition or jam before cream as part of the Devonshire tradition, Hall Park enjoyed homemade scones both ways, all washed down with a fes-tea-val of herbal and classic teas.

Residents and visitors tucked into the sweet and savoury goodies including and used their arm power to whip up the cream for cream cakes, all baked by talented head chef.

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Barchester Hall Park care home said: “I don’t think there is a better way to celebrate the arrival of summer than with a cream tea! The residents have loved having family and friends here today to help us enjoy a fantastic spread. This is definitely one new tradition we’re going to be adopting!”

Resident Kathleen enjoying her cream scone

Kathleen Doherty, resident at Hall Park commented: “We’ve all had so much fun today and the cream tea was absolutely delicious! I absolutely love a cream tea so I’m all in favour of a national day to celebrate them!”

