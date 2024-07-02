Net swaps tram for trainers in support of Nottingham Central Women’s Aid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NOTTINGHAM Express Transit (NET) has raised more than £1,000 for local charity, Nottingham Central Women’s Aid, by walking the entirety of its 12.4-mile extensive tram network.

A group of 35 people from NET’s team including tram drivers, safety and support staff and ticket agents took part in the 12.4 mile sponsored ‘walk the network’ challenge to help raise vital funds for the organisation’s chosen charity, which aims to protect women and their children who have encountered domestic abuse.

The walk, which was organised as part of NET’s 20th anniversary celebrations, started at the Hucknall tram stop. From here, the team travelled on foot past notable Nottingham landmarks and tram stops such as Royal Centre, The Forest and Meadows Embankment before concluding at Clifton South park and ride, where the team were met with a crowd of supporters and medals to celebrate the achievement.

Rebecca Horne, business engagement manager at NET said: “Our tram network is a core part of Nottingham’s landscape. As such, we are always looking for ways to help our vulnerable population in need of support and Nottingham Central Women’s Aid is a key example of this, as it continues to carry out pivotal work to support those who need it in our city.

“Each year, our chosen charity is decided through nominations from our team. This year, we had more than 10 incredibly worthy nominees before a decision was made through voting. While Nottingham Central Women’s Aid is our main charity in 2024, we will also be supporting a number of other charities close to our hearts as we continue with our charity initiatives throughout the year.”

Following the ‘walk the network’ challenge, NET’s fundraising efforts will continue into 2024 as part of NET’s wider commitment to support communities within Nottingham. Alongside the charity work, this also includes ongoing partnerships with community groups such as The Pythian Club, which aims to reduce and provide education on anti-social behaviour across Nottingham’s trams and beyond.