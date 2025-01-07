New Ayurvedic inspired wellness treatments launch in Nottingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Offering holistic Ayurvedic inspired wellness sessions to residents in the heart of Nottingham, Hyp Therapié has launched a new range of holistic full body treatments available in the Ropewalk.

Born out of a love for healing traditions and inspired by travel in south Asia, founder Hyp, launched Hyp Therapié to bring ayurvedic massage techniques from around the globe to the city.

The new menu of body treatments integrates healing touch with full sensory awakening, incorporating massage techniques from the most experienced wellness experts in south Asia. Combined with science-backed skincare from Paris, the treatments offer health benefits alongside nourishing and healing experiences for residents in Nottingham. They include:

Sensations Orientales - an exceptional spa treatment inspired by Ancestral Oriental rites. This massage is meticulously orchestrated around an unctuous enzymatic gel that prepares the body for exfoliation, followed by exclusive modelling. Through the use of a scrubbing terracotta stone inspired by traditional oriental techniques, your body will be left reshaped and redefined to perfection. This soothing massage is a unique moment of escapism with aromatic notes of myrrh and amber. The mind is cleared, the skin softer, more nourished and delicately perfumed.

Indonesian Ancestrale - an original treatment protocol inspired by ancestral Indonesian beauty rituals to bring about powerful well-being for the body and mind by rebalancing their energies. An exotic treatment combining global body massage and breathing ritual for both the client and the beauty therapist.

Hanakasumi - a unique protocol of Japanese inspiration - peeling with exfoliating gloves, relaxing massage of the entire body and specific massage to the feet and soles to create a profoundly relaxing experience. The treatment benefits the entire body by stimulating the reflex zones of the feet.

Alongside the new suite of treatments, Hyp offers science-backed facials including Detox EnergieTM Intensive Treatment, Diamond Dermabrasion, Cryo Eye Treatment and Youth Intensive Treatment using family-owned Parisian skincare brand, SOTHYS – of which Hyp Therapié is the only stockist in Nottingham.

On launching her new treatments, founder and Nottingham resident, Hyp Parkes-Smith, said: “From an early age I knew that this was always something that I wanted to do in life. My family would often make comments that I had ‘magic’ hands when I used to give massages to my parents and older siblings. Wellbeing has always fascinated me and when I travel it’s important to me to find out what wellbeing means in other cultures, and I translate it into my treatments.

“India is really the epitome of transformational travel, and because it’s so culturally and historically rich and diverse, you really draw a special energy from it that’s both spiritual and magical. Whenever I visit it’s the perfect chance to reconnect with myself and my surroundings, and through awakening the senses it helps to align my mind to inner peace.

“India Ayurvedic speaks to my soul and its holistic approach though spirituality, mindfulness and natural healing is what I always strive to bring to my clients. All of my techniques are from Ayurvedic movements, and each treatment has its own unique technique to manipulate the skin for best product absorption and to reduce stress, enhance mental clarity and blood circulation.

“I’m very much looking forward to launching my new ayurvedic wellness treatments to residents in the city who are looking to take care of themselves and refocus their mind, body and spirit.”

Supporting the next generation is important to Hyp Therapié and the company supports Base 51 which provides counselling and mental health services for young people in Nottinghamshire.