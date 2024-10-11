New online therapy platform revolutionises access to mental health support for employees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Carecoins, a pioneering new mental health platform, is set to transform the landscape of employee mental wellbeing, offering employers a unique support system for their staff.

Designed to connect individuals with qualified mental health therapists in an entirely flexible, hassle-free way, Carecoins ensures efficient and reliable access to professional care.

Today launching along with a brand-new website, Carecoins brings a unique proposition to the market.

Commenting on this exciting venture, managing director and founder, Tim Ladd, said:

“Put simply, Carecoins gives employees access to the support they need to become a happier, healthier version of themselves.

“We are all acutely aware of the growing mental health crisis in the nation, and the difficulty in accessing resources through the NHS. This means employers need to step up to provide that all-necessary support to staff.”

Mental health is now a significant challenge for a large portion of the UK workforce, with surveys showing at least 63% of employees exhibit signs of burnout, and 91% have experienced high or extreme levels of pressure and stress in the past year.

Finding effective support structures to help combat these trends can be challenging for employers.

Providing access to a large pool of BACP accredited therapists, comprehensive mental health and suicide prevention services, specialised support for trauma and bereavement and a number of other resources, Carecoins is a holistic solution for employers.

"The vast majority of companies use EAPs which are not adequately serving the needs of their employees, as shown by the consistently low uptake across the nation. Carecoins offers a valuable alternative,” commented Ladd.

"The platform is designed to help individuals to take positive steps to protect their mental wellbeing, putting the user in control by making the benefits of therapy accessible with no commitments or subscriptions.

“Unlike EAPs, which impose limitations on each individual, Carecoins allows the employees and the companies to look at what's needed rather than what's been allocated. Individuals can keep the same therapist when going on to self-fund if necessary, and companies can get discounted ‘carecodes’ for family and friends by making a donation to charities in their community.”

Offering full flexibility, the platform gives access to multiple formats of therapy, ensuring services fit around the user’s life and work schedule and suit their individual needs.

As part of its groundbreaking offering, Carecoins supplies every new user an innovative human-to-human consultation to assess their needs and preferences and then allocate a therapist that best matches those requirements.

“The element of personalisation is one that is of vital importance to us – everyone’s mental health journey is different and we wanted to build a platform that could honour that,” added Ladd.

“We also understand that confidentiality is a key concern for many employees. Carecoins can be purchased and utilised anonymously, giving employees the freedom and peace of mind they need to take this important step.”

Carecoins can also be gifted, allowing individuals to provide their loved ones with access to these vital services, breaking stigma around seeking help with mental health.

But the platform does not limit organisations to buying therapy services. It enables access to a wide range of mental health and wellbeing services including Mental Health First Aid training provided by Carecoins’ sister company Red Umbrella.

“Using Carecoins is much more than just a means to an end. It showcases a visible commitment from employers to protect the mental wellbeing and resilience of their employees, making them happier, more engaged and more productive.

"More than that, it encourages a much-needed positive attitude towards mental health in the workplace, which benefits businesses and employees alike.”