New retirement development named in homage to Daybrook’s historic Mill

A new Retirement Living development coming soon to Daybrook is to be named after a notable building in Daybrook’s history.

McCarthy Stone, the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, has named the new development on Mansfield Road as Davison House, paying homage to the Davison and Hawksley Worsted Mill, a five-storey mill which saw the first sign of local industrialism back in 1792.

Led by Robert Davison and John Hawksley, the mill covered a varied collection of works and hosted a workshop, wool warehouse, dyehouse, granary, stables and even a large millpond where workers handled raw cotton and wool to produce finished goods.

Offering a glimpse of the attractive lifestyle on offer, McCarthy Stone has also released a series of CGI images of what Davison House will look like once complete.

With construction well underway, the new addition to Daybrook will offer a collection of low-maintenance, energy efficient and affordable retirement apartments, designed to support the over 60s to make the most of their retirement years. Each property will benefit from access to a wealth of communal spaces, including a well-appointed lounge for regular social events and beautiful landscape gardens.

Declan Fishwick, Business Development Manager at McCarthy Stone said: “At McCarthy Stone, we believe we don’t just have a role to play in helping retirees to live happier, healthier lives, but also in supporting and positively integrating into the communities in which we build. Therefore, we’re thrilled to be honouring one of Daybrook’s historic buildings through the naming of our new retirement community.”

Homeowners will be well catered for at Davison House, with a wide range of amenities, excellent transport links and attractive green spaces on their doorstep. Once complete, homeowners can enjoy access to a stylish lounge and landscaped garden, where they can take part in regular activities and events or simply relax. For peace of mind, a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to keep everything running smoothly, while all properties will be fitted with a 24-hour emergency call system.

Each of the one and two-bedroom retirement apartments will be exclusively available through a Shared Ownership scheme in conjunction with Homes England, which reduces the upfront cost of a retirement property by providing a choice of home ownerships up to 75%.

Virtual tours are available via the McCarthy Stone website, allowing prospective buyers to take a closer look at the stylish interiors and the little details unique to the McCarthy Stone lifestyle.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, meaning it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To discover more about Retirement Living in Daybrook, please call 0800 882 1829 or visit www.mccarthystone.co.uk/nottingham-daybrook.