New Student Minister welcomed to West Hucknall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week end West Hucknall Baptist Church celebrated a new chapter in their 66 year history as Clare Stones was welcomed as their new student minister. Clare had been in the teaching profession for 26 years and served at National Academy for nearly 21 years before following a new path into ministry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having been an active member of the church for 15 years, the former church secretary will be student minister for the next 3 years as she completes her formal academic and pastoral training.

The welcome service was attended by people not only from the church but across the community and was followed by a lively reception to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare said “I am very excited and honoured to start this next chapter in such a fantastically welcoming and supportive church. I cant wait to look at new and creative ways we can support the community of West Hucknall and beyond. I am looking forward to new opportunities to help support the local area beginning with with a brand-new toddler group on a Tuesday mornings 10-1130 starting on the 10th of September. West Hucknall Baptist Church has an amazingly history of working alongside the needs of the area, and this new chapter is no different. I cant wait to meet with new people and look at fresh ways to grow our community. We cant wait to meet you!. ''

More details can be found on West Hucknall Baptist Church Facebook page, Instagram page and their website. www.westhucknall.co.uk