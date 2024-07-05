Nottingham Care Home enjoys ‘dancing together through the decades’ with Midsummer Evening event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fosse Way View Care Home, run by HC-One, located in Bingham, Nottingham, welcomed visitors and guests from the local community to enjoy their Midsummer Evening event for this year’s Care Home Open Week celebrations from 24th - 30th June 2024.

HC-One’s main celebration events took place during Care Home Open Weekend (28th – 30th June). Fosse Way View Care Home was delighted to open its doors to celebrate Care Home Open Week with residents, colleagues, friends, family, and the wider community.

Care Home Open Week is a national event hosted by Championing Social Care, designed to connect care homes with their local communities. The week provided care homes with the opportunity to showcase their range of services, provide tours of their facilities, and highlight the activities that are offered to residents. The event is also a reminder to the homes’ neighbours that they are there if they need support.

HC-One’s chosen theme for this year’s Care Home Open Week was ‘dancing together through the decades’. Throughout the week, residents, colleagues, families, and friends enjoyed a variety of fun-filled activities culminating in an end-of-week celebration at the home.

Fosse Way View Care Home resident's enjoying Care Home Open Week 2024 celebrations

On the 28th of June, Fosse Way View Care Home hosted a variety of fun-filled activities, entertainment, and refreshments throughout the day which were enjoyed by all, including hosting a Midsummer Evening event in the home’s beautiful garden area where entertainment was performed by Christine Briggs also known as The Harp Lady who took centre stage to put on a grand show for residents, families, friends and the local community. Guests enjoyed indulging in glasses of Prosecco and Pimms as well as taking advantage of the scrumptious canapes on offer made by the home’s kitchen team.

Fosse Way View Care Home was decorated especially for the occasion and the celebration was a chance for everyone to come together as a community, and to learn more about life at the care home.

Visitors enjoyed learning from colleagues in the home about what a rewarding career in care looks like. They also found out about opportunities for community engagement and about the volunteering roles on offer designed to support their local care community.

Fiona Benning, Wellbeing Coordinator at Fosse Way View Care Home, commented:

Residents celebrating Care Home Open Week 2024 celebrations at Fosse Way View Care Home

“I am really pleased that Fosse Way View’s Care Home Open Week event has been a great success. It’s been fantastic to see so many people enjoy our Midsummer Evening event, enjoying the music, refreshments and spending time with each other.”

Elizabeth Wood, Senior Home Manager at HC-One’s Fosse Way View Care Home, said:

“We were delighted to be able to open the doors of Fosse Way View Care Home again to welcome in our local community and bring everyone together to celebrate Care Home Open Week 2024. Everyone had an amazing time.

“We are proud to support Bingham, and our Open Week celebrations provided a great opportunity to reconnect with our local community and to support community engagement which is so important to our residents, colleagues, and the local area.