Nottingham College beauty students pamper Bulwell care home residents

Every Wednesday, a group of dedicated beauty students from Nottingham College are visiting Fairway View Care Home in Bulwell, offering a dose of pampering and companionship to the residents.

As part of their Social Action project, these students dedicate their time to engaging with different community groups, bringing smiles and building connections.

Five beauty students spend two hours at the care home, providing manicures, wash and blow-dry treatments, and creating a relaxing atmosphere for some of the ladies.

Melanie Hayes, the Home Manager at Fairway View, spoke about the sessions: "We’re thrilled to host the beauty students each week, offering their residents an enjoyable and meaningful experience."

Mabel and Kia

The residents were delighted with the experience, enjoying not only the beauty treatments but also the opportunity to share stories and enjoy friendly conversations with the students.

89-year-old resident, Joy Hoar, said: "The girls were lovely, one styled by hair beautifully and another painted my nails. I feel very glamourous.

"It turned out that their teacher was a student at the Old Basford primary school where I used to teach, so it was fabulous to share memories of the school. I’m already looking forward to next week."

Dionne Ramsey, a teacher at Nottingham College, added: "It’s great to give our students the chance to experience interacting with different group in our community. This also helps them learn new social skills and at the same time they can use what they are learning at college."

Heather, Ruby and Joy

For more information, you can contact Fairway View on 0115 975 8770, email [email protected] or visit the website.

Fairway View is a residential and dementia care home operated by HC-One. With 41 ensuite bedrooms, attractive décor and freely accessible gardens, Fairway View is proud to be rated as OUTSTANDING by the CQC (Care Quality Commission).