Nottingham Hospitals Charity and local businesses spread Easter cheer at Nottingham’s hospitals

Staff at Robert Ellis estate agents are collecting eggs for patients

Nottingham Hospitals Charity is on a mission to ensure as many patients as possible at Nottingham’s hospitals receive an Easter treat this year.

By teaming up with local businesses, including Handelsbanken, Jensten Insurance Brokers, Polypipe, Agilitas, E-on and Robert Ellis estate agents and Snap Fitness Ilkeston, and community groups such as local Army Cadets, the Charity is making sure donations go where they are needed most.

Every year, generous supporters bring Easter treats to Nottingham’s hospitals, but some wards end up overwhelmed while others receive nothing. Many patients also have dietary restrictions, making traditional chocolate eggs unsuitable.

By donating through Nottingham Hospitals Charity, supporters can make sure their generosity has the biggest impact across all hospital wards.

The Easter bunny visits Nottingham's hospitals

“We know lots of individuals and organisations love to donate Easter treats to Nottingham’s hospitals every year, and we are so grateful for the support,” said Michelle Dorman, Senior Community Fundraising Manager at Nottingham Hospitals Charity.

“We’d urge you to donate directly to us rather than straight to the wards and departments so we can ensure donations go where they will have the biggest impact. Some areas are overrun whilst others don’t receive anything – and we are on a mission to change that.”

How to Help

Donating Easter treats

If you’d like to donate Easter treats, please do so through Nottingham Hospitals Charity. This ensures donations can be distributed fairly across Nottingham’s hospitals, including adult and elderly patients who are often overlooked. If you would like to donate to those who cannot have chocolate, we welcome donations of books, arts and crafts supplies, toys, and games – please note, all items must be brand new and in original packaging for infection control.

Supporting patients all year round

Monetary donations in lieu of Easter treats allow us to provide some fantastic experiences for our patients all year round. Thanks to Christmas donations, we’ve funded six months of animal encounter sessions for young patients and continued funding of complementary therapies, arts, and music programmes across all hospital sites.

Get involved as a business or community group

This year, businesses like PW Click, Snap Fitness, and Robert Ellis estate agents are already holding Easter ‘donation stations’. Nottingham Hospitals Charity is inviting more businesses, community groups, and individuals to help sure no patient misses out. Whether you want to hold a collection, organise a fundraiser, or donate directly, the Charity can help tailor your support.

To donate or get involved, visit www.nottinghamhospitalscharity.org.uk/easter2025 or call Nottingham Hospitals Charity on 0115 962 7905.