Nottingham ice skating teams raise more than £1,000 to help homeless charity

Nottingham’s multi medal-winning synchronized ice skating teams have shown their heart after donating more than £1,000 to a homeless charity based near the rink where they train.

Teams from the Nottingham Synchronized Skating Academy have handed over £1,072 to the Emmanuel House homeless charity on Goose Gate.

The club is home to more than 130 skaters across multiple teams including both Icicles Junior and Senior, both of which won a coveted spot in the World Synchronized Skating Championships this year after triumphing with gold medals at the British Championships held in Nottingham.

Teams from the club raised the money by asking for donations from the club’s annual dress rehearsal.

The Icicles Junior team from Nottingham Synchronized Skating Academy (NSSA) pictured on the ice

Skaters also contributed money they would normally spend on good luck gifts for opposing teams, instead giving them cards telling them of the work of Emmanuel House during competition season.

The charity has been operating since 1976 and supports people who are rough sleeping, homeless, or at risk of it, through a range of services including a drop-in service offering food, clothing and showers, along with a shelter operating in winter time.

NSSA chair Lisa Walker, whose daughter Lily skates with the Icicles Junior, said the club had become aware of the work of Emmanuel House after renting a space there to use a dance studio while their usual room at Nottingham Ice Centre was out of use.

During the winter months, the spaced rented by the club is used as a night shelter for the local homeless community.

The Icicles Junior team on the ice

Lisa said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to give something back to such an important charity through generous spectators at our annual dress rehearsal.

“We have enjoyed raising money for this charity and are pleased to have been able to make a donation to help it continue its valuable work.

“As a club of more than 100 skaters all training for many hours of the week, we are very proud to be part of the Nottingham community. We represent the city at many skating competitions around the country, along with Team GB when we are lucky enough to compete abroad.

“Giving something back to our community is an important part of our ethos at NSSA and we hope that the funds we raised will help those who are going through vulnerable periods in their lives.”

Ice skaters hand over a cheque to representatives of Emmanuel House

Nicola Ramsdale, marketing and fundraising manager for Emmanuel House, said: “It was fabulous to have representatives from the club come down to Emmanuel House to present the cheque for £1072 in front of our Support Centre.

“With no statutory funding for our core services, we rely on donations to continue providing much needed support and services to people who are homeless and vulnerably housed in Nottingham. Every weekday, Emmanuel House is open for breakfast, showers, clothing and one-to-one appointments for housing, benefits, tenancy and general support. NSSA's fundraising efforts will go directly towards helping us run these services, supporting those who are most vulnerable at their most vulnerable times.”