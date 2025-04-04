Nottingham insurance broker announces charity partnership with major local sporting trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottingham Chartered Insurance Broker Russell Scanlan has announced a charity partnership with a major sporting trust at Trent Bridge. It comes after its parent company Acrisure recently shared the news of a three-year sponsorship deal with the cricket ground and sponsorship of the new Acrisure stand, formerly known as the Fox Road stand.

The broker has shared that Trent Bridge Community Trust, based at the Cricket Ground just a stones throw from its new offices, will be its Charity of the Year in 2025.

Russell Scanlan has operated in Nottingham for 144 years and is an individual corporate sponsor of Trent Bridge. It is now in its thirteenth year of its Charity of the Year initiative, consolidating its commitment to giving back to the local community.

It comes after a successful 2024 in which the insurance broker raised more than £4,000 for Nottinghamshire-based charity Spectrum WASP.

Image: L-R Ian Dipaolo, Harry Clamp, Sam Johnson, Mike Dickinson (Managing Director at Russell Scanlan), Andrew Wilson, Kit Brook, Chris Revill.

This year, the Russell Scanlan team is set for a jampacked year of fundraising, including a 10K run and zipwire event, as well bake sale, clothing drives and its highly anticipated Annual Quiz at Trent Bridge, which will take place on November 21.

Joanne Marriott, who sits on the Board of Directors at Russell Scanlan and also heads up the team’s charity work, said: “We believe it’s incredibly important to champion local charity initiatives and so are delighted to be working so closely with Trent Bridge Community Trust this year.

“Working so closely with the cricket ground feels timely given our recent office move out the city centre and into West Bridgford. We have some exciting fundraising events planned for 2025 and are incredibly excited to start supporting the great work the Trust does.”

Trent Bridge Community Trust delivers projects that have a profound and meaningful impact on communities across Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. Operating as the charitable arm of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, the Trust has invested over £2 million into community projects since its formation in 2008 and saved around £3 million for local services.

Mandy Wright, Head of Community & Development at Trent Bridge Community Trust said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to be Russell Scanlan’s charity partner in 2025. As a long-standing partner of Trent Bridge, their support this year is greatly appreciated and is an opportunity to come together in support of our shared community outcomes.

“We look forward to working closely with the team at Russell Scanlan throughout the year.”

More information can be found at www.russellscanlan.com