Nottingham students to receive cheaper tram travel for remainder of academic year with new NET limited offers

Students in Nottingham, including those at school, college or university, can benefit from cheaper travel until the end of the 2025 academic year thanks to two new offers from Nottingham Express Transit (NET).

From Monday, January 27, school students will be able to access travel for just 74p a day with the discounted Under 19 (U19) Six-month Tram Pass, which has been reduced for a limited time to £135, saving students £65. Students aged 19 years old and over who are at university and college, can also save £75 on the Six-month Student Season Tram Pass which has been reduced to £200.

Both offers, which provide unlimited tram travel for six months, are available for one month only, and must be redeemed via the NETGO! App by Friday, February 28 before standard pricing returns on March 1.

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET said: “After launching a range of student deals back in September, we’re pleased to give students another opportunity to benefit from cheaper tram travel as they return to school, university or college after the Christmas break.

"With these deals, school children can travel for 74p a day, while college or university students can do their daily commute for just over £1.

“If students missed out the first time around, this is their chance to secure a great deal on their tram pass, helping them travel to and from their place of study for less. Of course, they can use the travel pass on weekends too. As the city’s range of food and drink destinations continues to grow, they’ll be able to enjoy everything Nottingham has to offer, without worrying about budgeting more for travel.”

The network operates a zero tolerance policy to fare evasion, where anyone caught travelling without a valid ticket or pass is handed a ‘no questions asked’ £70 Penalty Fare Notice. If left unpaid, it leaves the recipient liable for prosecution, with a further fine of up to £1,000 and a criminal record next to their name.

Alison added: “When looking at our data from 2024, around half of the Penalty Fare Notices we issued were given to people aged 16 – 21 years old. The consequences of receiving and not paying a fine could jeopardise a place at university or put future employers off if they receive a criminal record, so it's just not worth the risk.

“As well as saving money, by securing a six-month pass, it means that students can rest assured that they won’t have to worry about receiving a fine as their travel will be covered for the rest of the academic year.”

The Discounted six-month Student Season Tram Pass and Under 19 (U19) six-month Tram Pass can both be purchased directly from the NETGO! App from Monday, January 27 until Friday, February 28. To download the NETGO! App, visit the Apple app store or Google Play.