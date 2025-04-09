Nottingham woman's inspiring weight loss journey with Slimming World: From tragedy to triumph in Bulwell

I was warmly welcomed and learnt so many healthier ways to cook my favourite meals on a budget, without any hunger and went on to lose a stone. However life got in the way, and I made the mistake of leaving the group. I thought I could go it alone. Which I later on, regretted.

Fast forward to 2018 when this picture was taken. I was in a job and a relationship which involved travelling extensively up and down the UK. I had unwittingly adopted a lifestyle which involved eating out, takeaways and fast food. I rarely planned my meals or prepared any healthier option, and I was also spending a fortune!

This picture was not actually of me; I was just in the background and initially did not even recognise myself. I knew I had gained weight and that my clothes sizes had been creeping up, but I had no idea I had gained over four stone! I was 14st13lbs. I was mortified!

When I saw this picture, I knew immediately Slimming World was the answer; although I had no secure base so I was not sure how it would work. I joined a group local to my workplace and found I could weigh at any group up and down the country, so that is what I did. I attended groups in Basingstoke, Northampton, Nottingham, and Sheffield. I was always met with friendly consultants and gained invaluable insights from group members. It was at this time I thought how much I would love to be a consultant but did not have the lifestyle to commit to the role. I lost two stone and saved a fortune by Food Optimising, planning, and preparing meals in advance and found that I could still eat out and lose weight.

In 2019, my world came crashing down as my younger sister was diagnosed with Cancer. It rocked my family and I to the core. I moved closer to home and joined my local Slimming World group with Stella at Top Valley. Stella supported me through everything, and I will forever be thankful to Stella who showed nothing but compassion and support for what was to be the most devastating time of mine (and our families lives) and even during chemotherapy and being gravely unwell and underweight; my sister encouraged my weight loss journey and to continue to attend a group every week. Every week without fail she would ask....'how've you got on sis.’

In March 2020, my beloved sister Claire passed away aged just 43, just at the start of the global pandemic. We were not allowed to have a funeral as this was just weeks after the first UK lockdown. Worst still, my older sister passed away from cancer the same week. I was heartbroken beyond measure and whilst the rest of the world was coming to grips with the pandemic I was coming to terms with the loss of my sisters. 2020 continued to be the year from hell as I also suffered multiple other traumatic events including the breakdown of my relationship and a car accident.

Suffice to say my weight loss journey was not a priority. I gained a stone (not that bad in the circumstances and would have been more if I did not cook and eat the Slimming World way) By the end of the year I was devastated and miserable; as well as feeling lost and frumpy.

In late 2021, I decided it was time to try to get my life back. I re-joined Stella's group and was welcomed with open arms. I then started to undertake regular exercise, knowing that could only help my mental health and wellbeing. Slimming World’s unique activity programme spurred me on to do more, which helped me maintain my motivation to be able to honour both my sisters and indeed my health.

By 2022, I was well on my way to a healthier me; I also stopped smoking for good and despite the myth that you cannot do this and lose weight; Food Optimising led me to continue to lose weight. I started to set my sights on my 50th birthday and creating a healthier, happier life for myself and those around me, knowing they would get the best version of me.

In 2023, I undertook my first solo travel and having now lost a total of over three stone, I was feeling healthier and confident in my own skin again. I continued to attend my Slimming World group who was nothing but supportive of my journey.

In 2024, I decided to make some drastic changes to my work life with my sights set on become a Slimming World consultant which I had wanted to do for many years now. The changes to my work hours had been tough financially and at time when costs have risen so sharply; planning and preparing my food had never been so important. Again, Food Optimising completely helps, and I am far less inclined to waste food too. The plan is so versatile and filling, I am never hungry, and I can eat everyday foods which do not have to cost a fortune, like pasta, potato, rice, fish. And my all-time favourite dish is a good old Roast Dinner.

Whilst my journey has been impacted by life, I have maintained a three stone weight loss for over 2 years now with the help of Slimming World and a positive mindset. I have now had the courage and confidence to apply to become a consultant to share my journey but also to inspire and encourage others to change their lives for the better.

In my recent Slimming World training the trainer commented that Food Optimising is easy, but life is not. That really resonated with me; what we eat is one of the few things that we can control and so much more important when other areas of life feel so out of your control. I will carry that message to support my wonderful new group through the hard times and the good.

I am delighted to be re launching the Thursday night Bulwell group at Ravensworth Road Methodist Church, which is at 4.00, 5.30 and 7.00pm on the 24th April. And I want to make a difference to the community, I want to help as many people as possible, as sadly the obesity rates are rising. I also know that it is the best feeling when you are at your dream target weight. Life is wonderful.

I have just celebrated my 50th birthday feeling fitter and more fabulous than ever. I will continue to honour my sisters with this passion for a healthier, slimmer life and hopefully inspire others to do the same

If you would love to know more, please do ring me on 07979 208150 and let me help you change your life for the better.