Nottinghamshire construction apprentice sheds light on career path

Following National Apprenticeship Week (10th to 16th February), Nottinghamshire developer David Wilson Homes has shared the journey of one of its promising apprentices.

Oliver Dyal-Faulding (23) is currently enrolled at Stephenson College in Leicestershire pursuing a Level Two Bricklaying apprenticeship.

Oliver Dyal is laying the foundations for a bright future in the industry by splitting his time between studying and gaining hands-on experience at David Wilson Homes’ Thoresby Vale development in Edwinstowe.

Sharing his journey and the reasons why he chose this path, Oliver Dyal said: “In my previous role, I was part of a delivery team that fitted appliances for property owners. Whilst I enjoyed the job, some of my friends in the industry sparked my interest in bricklaying.

“After coming to a crossroads, I decided to take the risk and change careers by applying for a bricklaying apprenticeship with David Wilson Homes and, so far, it has paid off.

“I did explore other options, but this apprenticeship offers the variety of studying at college and gaining experience onsite. Even my friends, who did similar apprenticeships before me, are very impressed.”

Oliver Dyal has already acquired valuable skills during his time as an apprentice with David Wilson Homes and has commended the support network around him.

He continued: “It’s great to have so many people around you to learn from, including the site managers, lecturers, and sub-contractors onsite, and input from any party is always useful when you’re new to the game.

“The team onsite is very understanding, and we truly work great together as a team.

“It’s been amazing to see the first property I ever worked on at Thoresby Vale having someone living in it already. It feels like a great accomplishment to see your work and the development progress.”

Oliver Dyal’s commitment to mastering his craft in the field of bricklaying showcases the dedication and enthusiasm that David Wilson Homes encourages in its apprentices.

“Looking to the future, I would love to stay and progress with David Wilson Homes. There are so many different routes and ways to progress, so the possibilities are endless.”

Offering his advice to those considering an apprenticeship in construction, Oliver Dyal added: “If you’re at a loose end and feel like you aren’t sure on what you want to do, an apprenticeship is a great choice. It’s less of a commitment than university and you also gain experience whilst learning.

“I definitely would recommend working for David Wilson Homes. There’s so much to learn from everyone around you.”

Now in its 18th year, National Apprenticeship Week has brought together apprenticeship supporters from across the country with MPs, ambassadors, apprentices, training providers and top employers involved in recognising the value and importance of apprenticeships.

All David Wilson Homes’ apprenticeship programmes are well structured and tailored to individual needs. Apprentices receive encouragement, support and guidance to help them develop, giving the skills and qualifications for a successful career.

Mark Cotes, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We are immensely proud of Oliver Dyal’s dedication and progress as a bricklaying apprentice at Thoresby Vale.

“At David Wilson Homes, we are committed to nurturing talent in the construction industry and providing a supportive environment for individuals like Oliver Dyal to thrive.”

To learn more about the career opportunities available with David Wilson Homes, visit the website at Barratt Redrow Careers.

For more information on any of the homebuilder’s developments across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Nottinghamshire.