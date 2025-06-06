Nottinghamshire Healthcare secures £2.6m funding to future-proof hospital buildings

Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has secured a significant funding award of £2,595,000 from the Government’s Critical Infrastructure Risk (CIR) capital programme to carry out vital improvements across several of its key hospital sites.

The funding will support urgent infrastructure upgrades at Rampton Hospital, Wathwood Hospital, Arnold Lodge Hospital, The Wells Road Centre, and Thorneywood Mount. These sites play a crucial role in delivering specialist care, including high, medium and low secure mental health services, to some of the most vulnerable individuals across the Midlands and South Yorkshire.

This funding is part of a wider Government commitment to improving NHS buildings and infrastructure, ensuring that healthcare providers across the country can deliver safe, high-quality care in modern, well-maintained environments. The Critical Infrastructure Risk (CIR) capital programme targets the most urgent infrastructure risks across the NHS estate, with a focus on fire safety, energy efficiency and essential systems. Nottinghamshire Healthcare’s successful bid demonstrates its proactive approach to securing national investment and delivering long-term improvements for patients, staff and local communities.

The investment will deliver a number of essential enhancements to fire safety systems, water infrastructure, energy efficiency and electrical networks. These improvements will help eliminate high-risk maintenance issues and significantly reduce the Trust’s overall backlog of repairs. More importantly, they will improve the quality, safety and sustainability of the care environments for patients, service users and staff.

The Wells Road Centre, Mapperley, Nottingham

At Rampton High Secure Hospital and several other key sites, the funding will enable a full upgrade of fire safety systems - including alarms, fire compartmentation and suppression technology - making the environment even safer for patients and staff.

The Wells Road Centre in Mapperley, Nottingham will benefit from the replacement of ageing machinery. These essential behind-the-scenes upgrades will not only make the building more energy-efficient, but also ensure a more comfortable and reliable experience for everyone who uses the service.

At Arnold Lodge in Leicester, a specialist secure unit, the investment will deliver much-needed electrical and energy system improvements. These changes will support the Trust’s commitment to sustainability, while creating a more dependable and future-ready environment for care and recovery.

Ifti Majid, Chief Executive of Nottinghamshire Healthcare, said: “This funding is fantastic news for our patients, service users and colleagues. It allows us to fast-track improvements that make our hospitals safer, greener and more welcoming places to receive care and to work. It’s another milestone in our journey to deliver outstanding mental health and community services across the Midlands and South Yorkshire.”

Alison Wyld, Executive Director of Finance and Estates, added: “By tackling our highest-risk infrastructure now, we’re not only reducing future maintenance costs but also supporting the Trust’s Net Zero ambitions. The works will future-proof our estate, improve energy efficiency and free up resources that can be reinvested directly into patient care.”

The planned works will begin over the summer and are expected to be completed in phases through to spring 2026. Detailed planning is already underway with clinical and operational teams to ensure minimal disruption to services throughout the programme. These upgrades form part of the Trust’s wider Estates Strategy and Green Plan, supporting both national NHS sustainability targets and the Trust’s long-term goals for high-quality, resilient healthcare environments.

This latest investment represents an important step in ensuring the Trust’s buildings remain safe, modern and fit for purpose for years to come.