Nottinghamshire housebuilder donates more than £1,700 to four local organisations

A local housebuilder is supporting four Nottinghamshire organisations in their missions to help the community.

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at three sites across Nottinghamshire, has donated a total of £1,749 to the 2425 Squadron Air Cadets, Good Grief Dear, FarmEco Community Care and the 1st Meadow Covert Scouts as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund, which was launched last year, provides community organisations with donations to help them thrive, with local causes encouraged to apply for their share of a £5,000 pot in the East Midlands.

The 2425 Squadron Air Cadets, based at Nottingham Airport, applied for the fund to help give cadets a hands-on experience with flying drones and learning techniques to develop their STEM skills and knowledge. A £642 donation from Redrow Midlands has been used to purchase two advanced drone kits, plus battery packs and chargers.

1st Meadow Covert Scouts with their new flags

Flt Lt. Craig McLoughlin, Commanding Officer at the 2425 Squadron Air Cadets, said: “Drone technology introduces students to complex challenges such as flight control, sensor integration and data analysis. Overcoming these challenges fosters resilience, critical thinking and perseverance.

“Thanks to Redrow’s kind donation, we can continue to keep cadets’ training up-to-date, relevant and inspiring and to help develop future generations.”

Another cause to benefit was Good Grief Dear, which was set up to physically support people experiencing bereavement. The group was awarded £412 to purchase equipment, create a website and hire rooms for local events to help raise awareness of grief and teach communities how they can connect and support each other.

Meanwhile, FarmEco Community Care benefitted from a £450 donation to help keep its volunteer days running and to purchase new storage containers for produce. The project involves the planting and upkeep of organic, healthy fruit, nuts and herbs to benefit the community – with more than 30% of the harvested food being donated to local food banks.

Members of the 2425 Squadron Air Cadets with their new drone

Finally, the 1st Meadow Covert Scout Group received £245 to replace its parade flags after they were damaged by mice. The funds will also help the group with costs to support its recently launched Squirrel section for children aged four to six.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be able to support these amazing local groups with our latest Community Fund donations.

“We are committed to building thriving communities within our developments and are proud to support exceptional organisations that are dedicated to serving the residents of Nottinghamshire.

“We hope our donations will enable these groups to continue their important work in helping others in the community.”

