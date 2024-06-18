Nottinghamshire man walks 42 miles in charity Kiltwalk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Local man Neil Musgrove, who is a trustee for children and young people’s bereavement charity Winston’s Wish, is taking part in an impressive challenge this summer by walking – not quite 500 miles – but 42 through the Scottish Highlands, in a kilt.

Neil is donning his tartan to help support the children and young people across the UK who have lost a member of their clan.

The charity is close to Neil’s own heart, not only as a trustee, but also through his family’s first-hand experience of bereavement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil explains, “My wife Rachael was diagnosed with cancer in July 2017 and sadly passed away in March 2019. We have three wonderful boys, who at the time were 11, 12 and 14. As a Father I was alone, and I didn’t know where to turn for help. I just wanted to be able to help them be OK.

Neil Donning His Kilt for Winston's Wish

“A few years later, the opportunity to apply for the Treasurer Board role at Winston’s Wish came up. It was a charity I’d heard a lot about from the support network of widows and widowers I’d built. I wanted to give back and help with their mission that no child or young person should face grief alone. The work they do is humbling and hugely impactful.

“If I could use my professional skills and experience to help even one more child get the support they needed in their grief then it would have been worth it. I applied for the role and am incredibly privileged and proud to be part of such a wonderful organisation making a huge difference.”

What inspired Neil, who is a commercial finance director with decades of experiences working at the likes of Experian, to take part in the sponsored Kiltwalks in Scotland? He says, “A few things inspired me; I’ve always loved walking and being outside. Things like walking, running and just being in nature helped me so much through my own grief. I’ve always loved Scotland. My wife’s father is half Scottish, and we had our honeymoon walking in the Highlands of Scotland and many family holidays and visits. Also, as a trustee of Winston’s Wish, I see firsthand how every pound makes such a difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kiltwalks will take place in Dundee (11th of August) and Edinburgh (15th of September) and participants have a £20 registration fee with no minimum sponsorship required. There are three lengths to choose from; the ‘Mighty Stride’ which is approximately 21 miles, the ‘Big Stroll’ which stretches across 11 miles or the ‘Wee Wander’, also open to juniors, which is five miles long. Last year alone, the Kiltwalk raised more than £5 million for good causes.

Neil Musgrove is a Trustee for Winston's Wish

Established for more than 30 years, Winston’s Wish reaches more than 60,000 bereaved children and young people up to the age of 25 when their worlds are turned upside down by grief. Each day, estimates suggest that more than 120 young people are bereaved of a parent and that figure doesn’t equate how many are coping with the death of a sibling, friend or another significant person in their lives.

The charity also provides specialised training and support to the adults around these bereaved young people such as professionals working in education, healthcare and funeral services.

Neil has already completed the first of his three Kiltwalks. He says, “I’ve completed the first walk which was all the way up in Aberdeen! It was a fantastic experience. There were well over 5,000 people taking part. It was a really lovely atmosphere, with so many different charities being supported by so many people to which each cause meant something personal. That made it feel really special. So much good being done by so many people just trying to make a little positive difference. The weather was fantastic which helped the experience; I’m looking forward to the next two walks!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course, Winston’s Wish relies on voluntary charitable donations to support children and their families following the death of a parent, sibling or important person. And this year I'm taking on 3 Kiltwalks, walking a total of 42 miles (18 in Aberdeen, 21.5 in Dundee in August and 21 in Edinburgh in September) and hope to raise a few pounds along the way to help the amazing team at Winston's Wish reach even more children and young people navigating their grief.”

If you are interested in taking part in your own ‘Wee Wander or ‘Mighty Stride’ in Scotland this summer then don’t forget to review the dedicated webpage on the Winston’s Wish website for further details and take step toward a future when no child is left to grieve alone. To support Neil in his Kiltwalk, don’t forget to look at his JustGiving page.