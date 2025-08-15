Nottinghamshire Pupil Crowned in Sustainable Shoebox Competition

A creative pupil at King Edwin Primary School in Edwinstowe has developed their knowledge of sustainability to win a competition organised by Barratt and David Wilson Homes to design a garden in a shoebox.

Based close to the school at its Thoresby Vale development, the housebuilder encouraged the schoolchildren to get their ecology hats on and design miniature gardens that would be a thriving ecosystem.

The winner of the competition was Adam, Year 5, whose masterpiece was filled with a range of wildlife-friendly features, whilst being a garden that any homeowner would be proud to create.

Adam’s two-tier garden featured a selection of trees and shrubs, a pond, a vegetable patch, a shed and outdoor furniture.

Adam's genius creation won him a £30 Amazon voucher from Barratt and David Wilson Homes

Jodie Sorrell, Teaching Assistant and Member of the ECO Team at King Edwin Primary School, said: “We had the absolute privilege of taking part in this wonderful competition, and it was such a rewarding experience for everyone involved. The children truly enjoyed the process of creating their gardens, adding their own unique touches and creativity to each design. Every single garden was incredible - full of colour, imagination, and care. It was clear how much effort and pride each child put into their work.

“A huge thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for allowing us to be part of something so special. It brought so much joy to the children and gave them a chance to express themselves. We are also very proud of Adam, who was so happy to have been crowned the winner. It meant a lot to him and was a lovely way to celebrate his hard work.”

After being chosen as the winner of the garden in a shoebox competition, Adam was awarded a £30 Amazon gift card by Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

In celebrating a national partnership with the RSPB, the leading housebuilder is committed to giving nature a home at its developments.

Adam adding the finishing touches to his creation at King Edwin Primary School

At Thoresby Vale specifically, Barratt and David Wilson Homes is enhancing the biodiversity of the development adjacent to a 350-acre country park. On the development itself, more than 800 new trees are being planted, whilst bird and bat boxes and swift bricks are being installed.

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder, sustainability is at the forefront of our minds when designing new developments, and it was fantastic to see the pupils of King Edwin Primary School embrace the objective in our competition.

“There were some incredible entries and the standards were extremely high, but we congratulate Adam for a standout design.”

