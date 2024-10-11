Notts Healthcare worker makes huge difference to patient care with therapy dogs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Margaret Oates Mother and Baby Unit is an eight-bed specialist inpatient perinatal unit for mothers from 32 weeks of pregnancy with a serious mental illness, and their babies up to one year after birth.
Dale works with his dogs as part of POOCHES (Pets Offering Ongoing Care Help & Extra Support). Both therapy dogs are Briards, a French herding dog. Ruby (fawn) is 10 years old, Bertie (black), is just five years old.
Dale said:
“It is an excellent talking point when I first meet a mother on our unit. Many of our patients have pets at home and are, understandably, missing them.
“Mothers also get to see a different side to me, and it often helps develop the therapeutic relationship.
“We try to ensure we prepare our mothers for their return home. Pets are a great distraction and it often helps mothers start conversations with our other patients. Many of our patients will ask, “When are you bringing the dogs in again?” They will also take pictures of themselves and their baby with the therapy dogs to share with their families.”
The Margaret Oates Mother and Baby Unit aims to provide rapid and effective care for the mother’s mental illness whilst promoting the mother and baby relationship. We use the best approach to meet each woman’s needs and wishes to help them with a speedy recovery.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.