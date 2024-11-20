Our resident Winnie turns 104 years old

4 Generations of Winnies family

Our amazing Winnie has turned the great age 104 years old.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrations have been in full swing at Hall Park Care Home as one of its residents reaches her 104th birthday in style.

Winifred Greatorex was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she celebrated her landmark birthday. A celebration was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef, Samantha Smalley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The birthday girl said she feels so overwhelmed with all the love she has had from everyone with the children and adults that have made her cards and sent them into the home to help her celebrate. We tried through the power of social media to get Winnie 104 cards and we managed to collect 300 cards that were sent into the home and Winnie was so overwhelmed by it all.

feeling like a Celebrity Happy Birthday To Me

Winnie Celebrated by having the production pantomime of Annie the Musical which Winnie loved. The actors and residents who attended sang Happy Birthday to her Winnies smiles said how happy she was with the whole of the pantomime.

Among those relatives attending was Hillier her daughter, Granddaughter Lisa with great grandchildren Charlie and Jess, Granddaughter Donna and Grandson Mark who played host for the afternoon to lots of guests. Speaking about her centenarian mother, Hillier said: “ Winnie is and has been a fantastic Mother, Nana and friend to so many people over the past 104 years, and it’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager of Barchester Hall Park added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Winnie as she likes to be known is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more.”