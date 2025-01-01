Out with the old, in with the new at Bulwell care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Hall Park care home, in Bulwell, celebrated bringing in the New Year in style when Big Ben struck midnight this New Year’s Eve.

Hall Park’s New Year’s Eve party was in full swing with a party, festive foods, dancing, and games. The residents enjoyed showing off their dancing skills to rock and roll and reminiscing about going out dancing to place such as the Palais.

General Manager, Jodie Rakhra said: “Our residents love a party and New Year’s Eve has to be the best reason to stay up late and see in the New Year. We’re all really excited to see what 2025 has to offer us all.”

Mary Cox, resident at Hall Park care home said: “It was lots of fun to join in the party and count down to the start of 2025 – I love the excitement of New Year!!”

Resident Doreen loves to show off her dancing moves

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay

