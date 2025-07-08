Photographic competition launched to showcase Nottinghamshire’s natural environment

Budding photographers are being encouraged to take part in a special competition to showcase their skills and the natural environment in Nottinghamshire, including the city of Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire County Council has launched the competition as part of its lead role to develop a Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS), which sets out the priorities and actions to make sure nature and habitats can thrive and survive.

Amateur photographers of all ages and abilities can enter the competition to be in with a chance of winning a night’s stay for three people in a luxury pod at Holme Pierrepont Country Park.

The lucky winner, who will be chosen by a panel of judges, will also get their award-winning photograph featured on the front cover of the LNRS document, which is expected to be published later this year.

A selection of highly commended images will also be included inside the document.

Catherine Mayhew, the county council’s Local Nature Recovery Strategy Coordinator, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for amateur photographers to showcase their skills and the natural environment around us in Nottinghamshire.

“Our wonderful county is home to a variety of natural habitats, including the ancient woodlands and heathland of Sherwood Forest; the wetlands along the River Trent and boasts several parks, nature reserves and green spaces in its towns and within the city of Nottingham.

“Therefore, if you have a passion for photography and enjoy the great outdoors, why not capture what Nottinghamshire and the city has to offer on camera and enter our fantastic photographic competition.”

The panel of three judges consists of the county council’s Madam Chairman, Councillor Jan Goold; Claire Smith-Harris, Nottingham City Council’s Strategy and Inward Investment Manager for Greenspaces, and a representative from Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

The closing date for entries is Friday 29 August.

To take part and for Terms of Conditions, simply visit the LNRS website. The one-night stay is valid for one year from issue of voucher. It is not valid for stays on Friday or Saturday nights.