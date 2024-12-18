Recycle your Christmas tree with Nottingham Hospitals Charity

Nottingham Hospitals Charity’s popular Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme is back for its fifth year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme is a great way to recycle your old Christmas tree once the festive season is over, and help Nottingham’s NHS hospitals at the same time.

People from across Nottinghamshire can have their real Christmas trees collected and recycled by the charity’s team of volunteers, for a suggested donation from just £10. Money raised through the scheme will go towards supporting patients, families and staff at Nottingham’s hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most postcodes across Nottinghamshire are eligible, and people can sign up for the scheme online now. Tree collections take place from Tuesday 7th January, 2025.

A member of the charity team with a pile of trees for recycling

Last year volunteers from businesses and community groups across the county collected over 1,100 trees, helping raise more than £16,000 for Nottingham Hospitals Charity.

Sam Cousens, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Nottingham Hospitals Charity, said: “We’re delighted that our popular Christmas Tree Recycling Scheme is back for its fifth year. It’s a great way for people from across Nottinghamshire to recycle their unwanted trees once the festive season is over.

“All the trees are recycled here in Nottingham, thanks to our fantastic volunteers, and it’s all in aid of our local hospitals. It’s really quick and easy to sign up online, and it takes all the hassle out of wondering what to do with your tree in the New Year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Money raised through the scheme will benefit patients, families and staff at the City Hospital, Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham Children’s Hospital and Ropewalk House Hearing Centre, by providing added extras such as specialist equipment, enhancements to ward environments, medical research and staff wellbeing programmes.

To sign up to the Christmas tree recycling scheme and have your tree collected in January, please visit www.nottinghamhospitalscharity.org.uk/christmas-tree