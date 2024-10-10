Skipton relaunches scheme where Hucknall community can vote to support 3 good causes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Skipton Building Society has announced the launch of its annual “Community Giving” scheme where the local community can vote between 3 local Nottingham charities to receive donations.

This year, Community Giving is set to donate double that of last year, with a total of £164,000 being shared between 246 good causes across the locations of the Skipton branches. Each of Skipton's 82 branches has selected three deserving charities within 20 miles of their branch, with the help of local members, who were invited to nominate good causes making a difference in their communities.

The 3 charities selected for the Nottingham area are:

Survivors of Bereavement by Suicide PASIC Cardiac Support Group

Abigail Wallbank, Skipton’s Group Social Impact Senior Specialist

From 7 October, customers visiting Skipton Building Society's Nottingham branch will have the opportunity to vote for one of the three charities. Voting will run until Friday 1 November, with the following prizes awarded to the charities based on their vote count:

1st place: £1,000

2nd place: £600

3rd place: £400

Abigail Wallbank, Skipton’s Group Social Impact Senior Specialist, expressed her excitement for the initiative: "At Skipton, we’re passionate about supporting the local communities where our members live and work. Doubling our donation amounts this year allows us to make an even greater difference to the local charities that mean so much to our customers. We’re proud to offer them the opportunity to have a direct say in where our funding goes and look forward to seeing the positive impact these donations will have in the Nottingham area."

To vote for a charity, or find more information, please visit your local Skipton branch.