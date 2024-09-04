'Slimming World gave me my life back'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When Lisa lost her mum, her best friend in July 2018, life suddenly changed for her.

My name is Lisa and back in July 2018 my life changed completely, I lost my mum who was also my best friend. A few months after this, I started to become really ill, one thing after another, to the point where I wasn’t able to work anymore. I had to give up my job of 24 years, which I was absolutely gutted about. Due to my ill health I was put on a lot of medication, and that's when the weight began to pile on. I started to comfort eat, which then led me to fall into a depressive state.

The impact of this resulted in me finding it hard to get around. Walking around and doing housework was starting to be a real struggle. My social life was declining, the more weight I put on the more I felt disgusted with myself which led me to spiral down more. I've always been of a slim build size 8/10, but then suddenly found myself a size 18/20. One day I just thought, enough is enough, I had to do something about it . So with a lot of consideration I took the plunge to join Slimming World at the Ravensworth Road Methodist Church on a Friday morning in Bulwell. One of my friends had mentioned it to me to join the group where she goes, so in November 2022 I did just that and turned up at the 9:00am session. I have to be honest, I was absolutely dreading walking through those doors, not just because of my weight gain, but also lack of confidence and my self esteem being so low . But I did it and it's really been the best decision I've ever made, I haven’t looked back since.

I've now lost nearly 3 stone and it feels absolutely amazing. My health has improved somewhat, making it a little easier walking around. I've got my self confidence back and starting to feel like my old self again, which is the best feeling, i had forgotten what it felt like. I've got a completely new healthy lifestyle now since joining Slimming World. I go to aqua fit once a week, at my own pace due to my fibromyalgia. By introducing body magic into my life, it will help me maintain my weight loss, whilst giving me so many health benefits at the same time.

I've also met some great friends along the way in my Slimming World group. I love going every week and whether I have been 100% on track or not, the key is to face those scales every single week, there is never ever any judgement or humiliation. Its so important to stay to group and not only do you get the support from the Consultant, Tracy and the members you also pick up so many tips, new recipes and if your struggling with something there will always be someone to share how they have overcome certain habits and behaviours and with all of this, you realise you’re not on your own! You are with like minded people who all have something in common, we all want to lose weight. Slimming World isn't a diet, it's a healthy eating plan called food optimising, you never have to go hungry and there is over 350 free foods to choose to satisfy your appetite. I now cook fresh healthy foods from scratch. Some of my favourites are curry, chillies, spag bol and salt and pepper chicken, i could go on. I really have grown to love doing this, no more jar sauces for us. My hubby loves all the food I make too it is just literally normal every day foods that we enjoy. I particularly enjoy making up my own recipes one being my own mashed potato quiche pie. Mushrooms, onions, peppers, tomatoes, spinach and bacon. Fry all together and place in an oven proof dish , pour over 2 mixed up eggs, mix all together, then place the mash potato on top, mark fork lines into it, sprinkle a little dried stuffing on top of the mash and pop in the oven for 15/20mins..... then all done and enjoy!

The Slimming World group in Bulwell at Ravensworth Road Methodist Church on a Friday morning is such a warm & friendly group. There are 2 sessions, an early bird session at 7:30am for those who maybe work or a 9:00am session. Tracy is the consultant and has being there every step of the way for me. I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for Tracy and our lovely group. If you would love to lose weight, I would definitely recommend Slimming World, don't put it off any longer, take that first step you really won’t regret it.

